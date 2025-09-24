Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

MAFS UK is welcoming Divarni to the relationship experiement. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Divarni Balogun but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the groom from how old he is, to his job and even his life as a dad.

Cancel all your plans as Married At First Sight UK is back and has started with a bang! The new series has a fresh cast of bride and grooms ready to marry a stranger. And one of the grooms is Divarni Balogun.

Ready to find the love of his life, the MAFS groom is a man of many talents. When he’s not being a devoted dad, you’ll find him writing poetry or creating music. That’s why he hoped the experts would match him with someone equally as quirky and artistic. Enter larger-than-life, Julia-Ruth.

From previous TV shows he's been on to his child, his age and where he's from, here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK star Divarni.

Ladies’ man Divarni is looking to settle down and hopes MAFS UK can help. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK contestant Divarni?

Divarni joined the experiment at 29 years old, the same age as his MAFS wife Julia-Ruth.

Where is MAFS UK's Divarni from?

Divarni hails from London. When he’s not enjoying the sights of the city, you can find him writing poetry or watching a Marvel movie.

MAFS contestant Divarni is a musician and goes by the stage name Ashley. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK's Divarni's job?

Divarni is a musician and can often be found in the recording studio creating new music. He goes by the stage name Ashley.

What TV shows has MAFS UK's Divarni been on?

The MAFS 2025 star mentions on his Instagram profile that he's an actor, and he's appeared in some pretty big TV shows. These include Netflix’s Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte, The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself, Half Bad and Riches.

Divarni has also tried a reality TV dating show before, having appeared on ITV's Dinner Date in 2021. He and five other gents had to cook their best meals in order to impress and, hopefully, win another date with TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett. He wasn't a winner that time - but here's hoping MAFS changes his luck in love!

Most impressively, Divarni was also involved in the blockbuster hit Wicked: Part 1. At the time of writing his role in the movie is unclear but he was likely a background actor like he was in Queen Charlotte.

On his Instagram, he posted many behind-the-scenes content from when he filmed Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In one post he captioned it: "Might have to start wearing period clothes!…#queencharolette #noble."

Confirming that he worked on the Wicked movie, he wrote: "A huge Thank you @tochi for setting up this long awaited premier as well as keeping the magic alive. Additionally thank you @jonmchu for creating the best depiction of wicked and allowing myself and the amazing people I have met on this film and being apart of such an amazing production.

"Such an unforgettable opportunity 'Everyone deserves to fly' @cynthiaerivo & @arianagrande what can I say... such an emotional and true inspiration."

Is MAFS UK's Divarni a dad?

Yes, Divarni is a proud to his two-year-old son. Even though we might not see his child on the show, we imagine being a father is a massive part of his journey - just like it was for Ross last season.

What is MAFS UK's Divarni's Instagram?

You can follow him and stay updated on his many talents here: @divarnigrocebalogun

Married At First Sight contestant Divarni has been single for two years. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS groom Divarni looking for?

The self-proclaimed ladies' man has said he's looking to settle down with someone who has a big smile and nice eyes. He'd be particularly wowed if they were quirky, goal oriented, artistic and intellectual.

After being single for two years, the smooth talker hasn’t had any trouble with attracting partners – but none of them have worked out for him. But hopefully, with a little help from the experts, that will have changed for him.

