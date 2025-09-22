Meet MAFS UK’s Ashley - Age, job, where he's from and child revealed

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Ashley as a groom. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Ashley Dommett as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old he is to his child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is officially underway for 2025, and among the cast of hopeful singles is Ashley Dommett.

Ashley is an old school gent and father of one. He's declared his love for the outdoors, and often spends his weekends surfing or camping - but he has grown tired of doing it solo.

That's why he set the experts the challenge to find him someone who enjoys a day in the outdoors or would happily join him at the pub. In terms of looks, he wanted someone with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth.

The experts matched him with Grace, a midwife from Norwich, and while the instant connection was there for Ashley, it sadly wasn't reciprocated.

As we follow Ashley and Grace's MAFS journey, here's everything we know about Ashley - including his age, where he's from and his child.

Ashley hoped his next date will be his last. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK star Ashley?

The series 10 groom joined the Channel 4 experiment at 35 years old.

Where is MAFS UK star Ashley from?

Ashley is from Bridgend, a small town in Wales.

When he's not home, you can find the outdoors lover seeking out his next adventure - he enjoys rugby, surfing, camping and walking.

Ashley is longing for his dating days to be over. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK star Ashley's job?

Ashley works as an operations director at a marine construction company.

Despite being 35, Ashley believed he has lived a full life, having travelled the world and worked across the globe with his job.

What is MAFS UK star Ashley looking for?

The old school gent, hopes the experts matched him with someone who would happily join him for a day outdoors. In terms of looks, he hoped she would have blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth.

After a string of relationships, one where he even dated a Miss Universe, he’s longing for his dating days to be behind him and hopes to settle down.

Ashley once dated Miss Universe. Picture: Instagram

Is MAFS star Ashley a dad?

Yes, Ashley is a proud dad-of-one, but he isn't the only contestant entering the experiment as a dad this season. Fellow groom Divarni is also a dad-of-one - something we can imagine they'll bond over.

In a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his son, Ashley wrote: "My absolute world right there ❤️."

Ashley shared that he had been engaged twice, the second when his partner fell pregnant with his son. While he said ending the relationship was hard, he said it was ultimately the right decision for them.

What is MAFS UK star Ashley's Instagram?

You can follow the proud Welshman here: @ashley.dommett

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.