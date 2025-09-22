Meet MAFS UK’s Ashley - Age, job, where he's from and child revealed

22 September 2025, 21:20

Ashley MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in Edinburgh.
MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Ashley as a groom. Picture: Channel 4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Ashley Dommett as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old he is to his child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is officially underway for 2025, and among the cast of hopeful singles is Ashley Dommett.

Ashley is an old school gent and father of one. He's declared his love for the outdoors, and often spends his weekends surfing or camping - but he has grown tired of doing it solo.

That's why he set the experts the challenge to find him someone who enjoys a day in the outdoors or would happily join him at the pub. In terms of looks, he wanted someone with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth.

The experts matched him with Grace, a midwife from Norwich, and while the instant connection was there for Ashley, it sadly wasn't reciprocated.

As we follow Ashley and Grace's MAFS journey, here's everything we know about Ashley - including his age, where he's from and his child.

Ashley pictured in a suit standing at the alter.
Ashley hoped his next date will be his last. Picture: Instagram

How old is MAFS UK star Ashley?

The series 10 groom joined the Channel 4 experiment at 35 years old.

Where is MAFS UK star Ashley from?

Ashley is from Bridgend, a small town in Wales.

When he's not home, you can find the outdoors lover seeking out his next adventure - he enjoys rugby, surfing, camping and walking.

Ashley pictured smiling at the beach.
Ashley is longing for his dating days to be over. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK star Ashley's job?

Ashley works as an operations director at a marine construction company.

Despite being 35, Ashley believed he has lived a full life, having travelled the world and worked across the globe with his job.

What is MAFS UK star Ashley looking for?

The old school gent, hopes the experts matched him with someone who would happily join him for a day outdoors. In terms of looks, he hoped she would have blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth.

After a string of relationships, one where he even dated a Miss Universe, he’s longing for his dating days to be behind him and hopes to settle down.

Ashley pictured standing on a rock with him thumbs up.
Ashley once dated Miss Universe. Picture: Instagram

Is MAFS star Ashley a dad?

Yes, Ashley is a proud dad-of-one, but he isn't the only contestant entering the experiment as a dad this season. Fellow groom Divarni is also a dad-of-one - something we can imagine they'll bond over.

In a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his son, Ashley wrote: "My absolute world right there ❤️."

Ashley shared that he had been engaged twice, the second when his partner fell pregnant with his son. While he said ending the relationship was hard, he said it was ultimately the right decision for them.

What is MAFS UK star Ashley's Instagram?

You can follow the proud Welshman here: @ashley.dommett

Read more MAFS news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.

MAFS UK’s Grace: Age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven: Age, Job, children and football career revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly: Her age, job, Instagram and more revealed

MAFS UK's Steven has spoken about how the attack meant he had to change profession

MAFS UK groom Steven opens up about "brutal attack" that ended his football career

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to wait for the cast to age to film the movie

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for treating Belly like a villain

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for villainising Belly but forgiving Conrad
Sarah pictured at her wedding reception and Joe pictured in an interview.

MAFS UK fans convinced Sarah will swap husbands after 'awkward' Dean wedding

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird
MAFS UK's Davide and Grace during episode one of series 10

MAFS UK's Davide and Grace spark sexism row over controversial "pink jobs" comment

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean: His age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a halter neck top.

MAFS UK’s Sarah: Her age, job, Instagram and heartbreaking loss

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included

Taylor Swift 'Release Party of a Showgirl' tickets, theatres, price and how to watch

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Xavier will not return in Wednesday season 3

Wednesday creators confirm Xavier will not return to the show

Dean, Erin, Divarni and Sarah MAFS promo images.

Are they legally married on Married At First Sight UK?

Taylor Swift pictured at the Eras Tour premiere and The Life of a Showgirl album cover.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl movie event explained

MAFS UK grooms Davide and Keye

MAFS UK first look sees groom Davide share emotional coming out story

Joe Locke shares what he's most proud of after working on 'Heartstopper'

Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed fake Belly and Jeremiah scenes to throw off viewers

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals fake Belly/Jeremiah scenes filmed in Paris

More TV & Entertainment News

Christopher Briney with facial hair at The Summer I Turned Pretty wrap party

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney confirms super sexy new role

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up in matching pink tie and dress for a wedding as well as them smiling at one another at their wrap party

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK 2025 air? Start date confirmed

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Katie during MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show

MAFS UK groom’s past relationship drama set to be exposed on show

Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast

Ex-MAFS UK star sends serious warning to the cast of 2025

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours