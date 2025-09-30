Where are the MAFS UK apartments?

30 September 2025, 20:45

The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London
The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

The Married At First Sight couples are beginning to set up home together but where are the apartments? Here's the London location revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK 2025 is an experiment with many challenges for the brides and grooms with one very important part being whether they can live together in their apartments.

After marrying one another without meeting, having their wedding night and then jetting off on their romantic honeymoons, it's time for the likes of 2025's Keye and Davide, Grace and Ashley and Maeve and Joe to begin living together.

The true test of any relationship destined to go the distance, the couples must set up home in their new London apartments and see if they're compatible to live together longterm.

Giving up their own homes, families and comforts, the cast are forced to tackle some of the hardest parts of a relationship early on making them really consider if the experts have matched them with 'The One'.

The MAFS UK cast will live here while taking part in the experiment
The MAFS UK cast will live here while taking part in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4

Where are the MAFS UK 2025 apartments?

For the previous two seasons, the Married At First Sight couples have taken up residency in flats in North London, Wembley, and it looks like they've done the same for 2025.

Heading to the capital, the brides and grooms are living in luxury apartments right outside the stadium which is where most of the filming for the series takes place.

'Repton Gardens' is believed to be the name of the building which hosted our newlyweds when recording took place in February earlier this year.

Most of the apartments are one bedroom, to encourage them to live as a married couple, but of course some find themselves in two bedroom flats or even have their own space altogether.

All living accommodations feature open-plan living room and kitchens, which will make fitting in a camera crew much easier, and of course, they're all kitted out to the highest spec.

The MAFS cast are equipped with all the house equipment they need
The MAFS cast are equipped with all the house equipment they need. Picture: Channel 4

And there's a whole lot more going on inside this fancy living block than just apartments as it also has a gym, home office, an outdoor dining area, a dog park, a roof terrace and much more. London living at its finest.

As the experiment draws to a close, the couples will briefly return home, leaving behind their luxury apartments, to make the final decision on their marriage.

