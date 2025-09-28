Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

Anita and Paul got married on Married at First Sight UK.

Anita and Paul married on MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Anita and Paul met on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together or have they split?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matched by experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, Anita, 54, and Paul, 60, married on Married at First Sight UK.

Both Anita and Paul have been in long term relationships, with Anita's 17-year relationship breaking down the same year she lost her mum, and Paul having gone through a a divorce 14 years ago.

Looking for a second shot at love, Anita is on the hunt for for a man with a zest for life. And after years of first dates but no second ones, Paul is looking for a romance that lasts the test of time.

While we watch their MAFS story unfold, we're all wondering, did they make it to Final Vows? Here's what we know about whether or not Anita and Paul are still together.

Paul had a huge list of vows on their wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

As they only just got married on the show, we don't have any further details on whether they are still together yet. However as the show progresses we'll be able to update you.

We often take a look at the cast's social media to see if there are any hints about the status of their MAFS relationship, and Anita and Paul are following each other on Instagram which could be a huge clue that things worked out. But don't take our word for it just yet!

The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full. Picture: E4

Announcing her appearance on MAFS UK, Anita said: "I do… I did… I tied the knot… I married a stranger!"

Paul, on the other hand, wrote: "Well… this isn’t your average relationship update. I’m on Married at First Sight. Yes, it’s real. Yes, I’m nervous. Yes, you should watch."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.