Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

Anita and Paul got married on Married at First Sight UK.

28 September 2025, 21:00

Anita and Paul married on MAFS UK 2025
Anita and Paul married on MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Anita and Paul met on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Matched by experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, Anita, 54, and Paul, 60, married on Married at First Sight UK.

Both Anita and Paul have been in long term relationships, with Anita's 17-year relationship breaking down the same year she lost her mum, and Paul having gone through a a divorce 14 years ago.

Looking for a second shot at love, Anita is on the hunt for for a man with a zest for life. And after years of first dates but no second ones, Paul is looking for a romance that lasts the test of time.

While we watch their MAFS story unfold, we're all wondering, did they make it to Final Vows? Here's what we know about whether or not Anita and Paul are still together.

Anita and Paul on their MAFS UK wedding day
Paul had a huge list of vows on their wedding day. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

As they only just got married on the show, we don't have any further details on whether they are still together yet. However as the show progresses we'll be able to update you.

We often take a look at the cast's social media to see if there are any hints about the status of their MAFS relationship, and Anita and Paul are following each other on Instagram which could be a huge clue that things worked out. But don't take our word for it just yet!

The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full
The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full. Picture: E4

Announcing her appearance on MAFS UK, Anita said: "I do… I did… I tied the knot… I married a stranger!"

Paul, on the other hand, wrote: "Well… this isn’t your average relationship update. I’m on Married at First Sight. Yes, it’s real. Yes, I’m nervous. Yes, you should watch."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Paul MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a restaurant.

Meet MAFS UK groom Paul - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Anita's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Anita - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle

Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Hot On Capital

Lola Young confirms she's OK after collapsing on stage at festival

Lola Young confirms she's "doing OK" after collapsing on stage at festival

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers defend long gaps between seasons of TV

Stranger Things creators defend long gaps between TV seasons

Alice in Border season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Alice in Borderland season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album length revealed as track list preview is confirmed

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl confirmed as one of her shortest albums ever

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

Wicked fans are sobbing over huge Glinda easter egg in final For Good trailer

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained

Are Tate McRae's 'Tit For Tat' lyrics about The Kid Laroi? The savage meaning explained

Steven, Divarni, Dean and Joe at the stag do and Holly at the dinner party.

When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she would never "forgive" her trans comments

Emma Watson responds to J.K. Rowling saying she'd never "forgive" her for opposing her trans views
Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Wicked: For Good trailer shocks fans with major Elphaba change from the musical

Leigh and Leah pictured together on their wedding day and Leigh's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leigh slams "awful" honeymoon edit in furious video

Jamie has spoken about his split from Yasmin

Love Island's Jamie opens up about real reason for Yasmin split

Love Island

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How many children do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have & what are their names?

Rihanna welcomes third baby with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of third baby with A$AP Rocky in adorable pictures

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time – here's when it comes out on Netflix

Joe and Maeve married on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

Maeve's MAFS promo image and picture smiling in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Maeve - Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and child revealed

Joe's MAFS promo image and pictured wearing a denim shirt.

Meet MAFS UK’s Joe - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK's Maeve chose to wear a black dress on her wedding day

Why MAFS UK's Maeve wore a black wedding dress explained

More TV & Entertainment News

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained
Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days does MAFS UK air on TV? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Leah's MAFS promo image and a selfie with a black bow in her hair.

Meet MAFS UK's Leah - Age, job, where she's from and bisexual journey explained

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Leigh's MAFS promo image and pictured in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK's Leigh - Age, job, where she's from and coming out story revealed

MAFS UK promo image and Steven, Divanri, Dean and Joe at the stag do.

MAFS UK 2025 groom revealed to have worked on Bridgerton and Wicked

MAFS UK 2025 cast and David and Leight at the hen do.

MAFS UK cast share statement urging viewers to "be kind" following backlash

Leah and Leigh had an "awkward" wedding

MAFS bride Leigh breaks silence after "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly, age, job, Instagram and more revealed