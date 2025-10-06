Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

6 October 2025, 21:00

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.
Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together? Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Abi and John met on Married at First Sight, but are they still together or have they split? Here's what we know about the MAFS couple.

Newly matched couple Abi and John tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK - but are they still together? Let’s find out.

Animal lover Abi wanted to be matched with a muscular man who'll treat her right and respect her. So experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas, and Paul C Brunson paired her with John, a self-proclaimed ‘romantic Romeo’ who is looking to settle down with his forever love.

Their marriage had a memorable beginning, marked by a tough grilling for John from Abi's overprotective mum. Speaking to cameras, she warned: "I will not see her hurt again." At the reception, she candidly told John she wouldn't tolerate some "arrogant person" coming along and upsetting her or her daughter.

So, do the pair manage to make things work or did their romance end as quick as it started? Here's what we know about the future of Abi and John’s marriage and whether they're still together now.

Abi and John pictured smiling together on their wedding day.
Abi and John were paired by the MAFS experts. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Since the show is still airing, we currently don't have any solid confirmation on whether they are still together or not.

However, a quick look at their socials, it seems there may still be a connection between the couple. They both follow each other on Instagram.

It's only a small detail so we shouldn't get too excited but it's worth noting. We'll update this page as we find out more about the couple and their MAFS journey.

Abi and John pictured at their wedding reception.
John was looking for a perfect brunette girl. Picture: E4

In an Instagram post, Abi announced she would be taking on the dating experiment. She wrote: "✨ I’ve spent my life checking tiny heartbeats and this time, I followed my own. From scrubs to a wedding dress, here’s to fairy tales, fate, and finding my happily ever after. 💍✨"

Meanhwile, John captioned his announcement post: "I’m Marrying a Stranger 💒

"I come into the series late - being 38 and single, I’m used to being late to the party. I come in with hope, hope that my wife gives this her everything, just like I intend to do. Trust in the experts, that they know what I need more than I do myself, and a mountain of love from my friends and family that are going to support me along the way. ❤️

"To my wife, whoever she may be, I can’t wait to meet you, I’ve been thinking about you for a very long time, I just hope you have the same intentions as I do, I’m going to give it everything I have, I just hope you do, too."

