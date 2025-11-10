MAFS UK 2025 gets a huge TV schedule shake up for last week

10 November 2025, 13:23

The MAFS UK 2025 cast will be making their final vows
The MAFS UK 2025 cast will be making their final vows. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK is set to end this week and to make the most of it, we're getting extra E4 episodes.

MAFS UK 2025 has been delivering us great TV for weeks but as the end and Final Vows approach, E4 has decided to completely mix up the schedule.

With just one week to go before we find out which of our favourite Married At First Sight contestants decide to take their marriage outside of the experiment, we'll be getting some extra episodes to keep up with all the drama.

As the Final Vows are complete, E4 also has the 2025 cast reunion ready to watch the very next day too.

Here's everything you need to know about when MAFS UK 2025 is on this week so you don't miss a thing.

The Married At First Sight UK cast will be dealing with their final dinner parties
The Married At First Sight UK cast will be dealing with their final dinner parties. Picture: E4

When is MAFS UK on TV this final week?

There's a lot to cram into the final week of Married At First Sight from the last dinner party to those all important final vows. So, in order to fit it all in, E4 are bringing us some extra time and episodes.

This week, MAFS UK is on:

  • Monday 10th November – 9pm to 10pm
  • Tuesday 11th November – 9pm to 10:05pm
  • Wednesday 12th November – 9pm to 10pm

Then, typically, viewers are given a break from all the marital drama and group spats with no episodes on Thursday and Friday.

However, to celebrate this series, E4 are dropping the reunion episode in two parts straight away.

You can watch those on:

  • Thursday 13th November - 9pm to 10:40pm
  • Friday 14th November - 9pm to 10:40pm

On these reunion nights, we'll see the cast come together for the first time since they finished filming earlier this year.

We'll see who remained friends and most importantly, if any of the couples have stayed together outside of the experiment.

