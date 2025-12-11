MAFS UK 2025 confirm surprise second reunion episode

11 December 2025, 11:17

MAFS UK 2025 cast will reunite once more for a TV special
MAFS UK 2025 cast will reunite once more for a TV special. Picture: E4/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK will be bringing back their 2025 cast for another TV reunion and we can certainly expect plenty of fireworks.

We thought the Married At First Sight UK drama was all done and wrapped up for 2025 but it seems fans have got another dose to go as the cast has confirmed a second reunion show.

Taking to Instagram, Rebecca Fenney was doing a Q&A with her followers and revealed another MAFS UK get together was coming.

When asked the question, she simply replied: "February x."

Here's everything you need to know about the MAFS UK reunion from the exact date and what we can expect to happen on the second instalment.

MAFS UK cast Rebecca confirmed the reunion on Instagram
MAFS UK cast Rebecca confirmed the reunion on Instagram. Picture: Rebecca/Instagram

When is the MAFS UK 2025 reunion?

Rebecca only confirmed the reunion would be in February but was unable to give an exact date.

It's too early to confirm the exact TV schedule but we can make a logical prediction based on when they scheduled the reunion earlier this year.

The reunion which aired in February 2025 for the cast of series eight and nine means it's likely the next one will be Monday 23rd February 2026. This is also usually just before MAFS Australia takes over our screens.

MAFS UK star Joe Woods is unlikely to attend the reunion in February
MAFS UK star Joe Woods is unlikely to attend the reunion in February. Picture: Joe Woods/Instagram

What can we expect to happen on the MAFS 2025 reunion?

Typically, the cast all gather in a room for one last time and while the first reunion brought us lots of drama, we can expect even more in the next.

Since the November reunion aired, two more MAFS couples have split and even more social media drama has gone down.

Davide and Keye, one of this year's strongest couples, are no longer together and Rebecca and Bailey have also been embroiled in a very messy split. We expect to hear exactly what happened in the February episode.

John and Abi remain our only MAFS UK couple that are still together, which hopefully stays that way for the reunion.

Of course, the brides and grooms have also been confirming new romances, new feuds and more which is all likely to cause some tension when they're put together in the same room again.

