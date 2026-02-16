MAFS UK and Australia coming together for spin-off 'Second Married at First Sight'

16 February 2026, 13:52

'Second Married at First Sight' coming to E4
'Second Married at First Sight' coming to E4. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

It's official! Married at First Sight UK and Married at First Sight Australia are joining forces for an epic spin-off show, Second Married at First Sight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Your favourite Married at First Sight UK and Australia villains and lovers might be making a return to your screens as it's been revealed that a spin-off show is coming to E4.

The spin-off, which is the first of it's kind, is simply called Second Married at First Sight and will feature a cast that's half British and half Australian. They will all be MAFS alums, meaning they've appeared on the show before but for whatever reason were not successful in love.

With the Brits being matched to Aussies and vice versa, the couples will have to navigate their cultural differences and revisit their first MAFS experiences before heading to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world.

After tests and tribulations the couples will face the ultimate decision: who will consider uprooting their life for love?

MAFS Australia 2025 is currently airing
MAFS Australia 2025 is currently airing. Picture: Nine

When does Second Married at First Sight start?

So far there is no official start date for Second Married at First Sight but it was revealed in a E4 post that read: "Love knows no limit, or time zone.

"Iconic faces from MAFS UK & Australia will risk it all for a second shot at love. Second Married at First Sight coming soon to E4."

Who's cast on Second Married at First Sight?

There are no details on the cast of the show so far but there is speculation. Ella Morgan from UK season 8 commented on the announcement: "Do I attempt round 2 guys? 🤷‍♀️"

Nelly Patel from UK season 10 said: "Guys you owe me for last time 🙃"

One person who fans think might star on Second MAFS is Polly Sellman, who was on UK season 9. This is because after her season aired she moved out to Australia.

Second Married at First Sight was announced at a Channel 4 showcase in London in Feburary. MAFS UK producer CPL Productions are behind the upcoming series.

Channel 4 entertainment boss Steve Handley said: "These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time, but they haven’t given up – and neither have we.

"Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they’re saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet."

Read more MAFS news here:

