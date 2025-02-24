MAFS UK's Polly explains real reason why she's not at reunion

24 February 2025, 21:45 | Updated: 24 February 2025, 21:52

Polly has now confirmed why she didn't go to the second MAFS UK reunion
Polly has now confirmed why she didn't go to the second MAFS UK reunion. Picture: E4, @polly_sellman via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Why is Polly not at the MAFS UK second reunion? She's now explained the two reasons why she decided not to go.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's second reunion is finally here, but Polly Sellman – who was a huge part of the 2024 series – will not be taking part.

MAFS UK's reunion will feature a mix of cast members from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with Adam, Amy, Hannah, Holly, Kieran, Kristina, Lacey, Nathan, Orson, Sionnain and Sacha representing the 2024 cast.

Polly married Adam at the start of the experiment but their relationship was...not the best. The two had their ups and downs, alongside some pretty brutal rows and disagreements. In the end, it didn't work out, they are no longer on speaking terms and Polly has since moved away to Australia.

She's now opened up about why she decided to not to go the second MAFS UK reunion – and it's all to do Adam and Amy's relationship.

Why is Polly not at the MAFS UK second reunion?

Speaking in a new interview, Polly explained that one of the reasons why she decided not to go to the second MAFS UK reunion is because she thinks questions about Adam and Amy would have wound her up.

"If I had decided to go to the reunion, I know I would have just been triggered by questions about Amy and Adam," she said. "It would have been like waving a red flag in front of a bull. So that's another reason why I decided not to go."

"I would have been sitting opposite these two people who have denied for so long that there is chemistry between them. They would have been flirting right in front of my face and answering really derogatory and mean questions in front of me."

During the experiment's partner swap week, Adam was paired up with Amy and it was clear they had great chemistry. Following their respective splits with Polly and Luke, the pair always seem to be together whether it's on social media or at events. However, they have not yet confirmed a romantic relationship.

MAFS UK's Adam and Amy have not yet confirmed their romantic relationship
MAFS UK's Adam and Amy have not yet confirmed their romantic relationship. Picture: via Instagram

Discussing Adam and Amy's relationship, Polly went on to say: "I now 100% believe that they are together. If I'm wrong, then I'm wrong, but there is no way that they can be how they've been together and spend as much time as they have been together and going off on these holidays and always being on TikTok live together while in bed together."

"I'm not an idiot," she added. "I think everyone knows what's going on there and maybe they're trying to long it out to try and stay relevant."

However, Polly also adds that she's "over it" now, and admits that "they were both probably better suited in comparison to how myself and Adam were suited".

MAFS UK's Polly and Adam had a very rocky relationship during the experiment
MAFS UK's Polly and Adam had a very rocky relationship during the experiment. Picture: E4

On top of the Adam and Amy of it all, Polly also just wasn't available when the reunion was being filmed – she had a holiday booked.

"It just so happened that it fell on the week of the reunion," she said. "We only got the dates for the reunion two weeks before, so I was actually going to cut my holiday short and go."

Ultimately, she opted to prioritise her mental health instead of throwing herself back into a situation that she knew wouldn't benefit her.

"I knew if I had left that holiday to go and do the reunion it wouldn't have been good for me mentally, she added. "All I would have been doing was putting myself back where I was six months previous to that. I had done so much work on myself and I didn't want that, so the best decision for me was to just not go."

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s still together from MAFS UK 2023?

Paul and Tasha got married on MAFS UK

MAFS UK 2023: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Reason why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK reunion revealed

Why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she's not at the second reunion

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date and time confirmed

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Timothée Chalamet divides people with "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet praised for "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Where is Clive Rothwell now? Belle Gibson's boyfriend is featured heavily in the Netflix series

What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell and are they still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits