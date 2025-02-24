MAFS UK's Polly explains real reason why she's not at reunion

Polly has now confirmed why she didn't go to the second MAFS UK reunion. Picture: E4, @polly_sellman via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Why is Polly not at the MAFS UK second reunion? She's now explained the two reasons why she decided not to go.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's second reunion is finally here, but Polly Sellman – who was a huge part of the 2024 series – will not be taking part.

MAFS UK's reunion will feature a mix of cast members from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, with Adam, Amy, Hannah, Holly, Kieran, Kristina, Lacey, Nathan, Orson, Sionnain and Sacha representing the 2024 cast.

Polly married Adam at the start of the experiment but their relationship was...not the best. The two had their ups and downs, alongside some pretty brutal rows and disagreements. In the end, it didn't work out, they are no longer on speaking terms and Polly has since moved away to Australia.

She's now opened up about why she decided to not to go the second MAFS UK reunion – and it's all to do Adam and Amy's relationship.

Why is Polly not at the MAFS UK second reunion?

Speaking in a new interview, Polly explained that one of the reasons why she decided not to go to the second MAFS UK reunion is because she thinks questions about Adam and Amy would have wound her up.

"If I had decided to go to the reunion, I know I would have just been triggered by questions about Amy and Adam," she said. "It would have been like waving a red flag in front of a bull. So that's another reason why I decided not to go."

"I would have been sitting opposite these two people who have denied for so long that there is chemistry between them. They would have been flirting right in front of my face and answering really derogatory and mean questions in front of me."

During the experiment's partner swap week, Adam was paired up with Amy and it was clear they had great chemistry. Following their respective splits with Polly and Luke, the pair always seem to be together whether it's on social media or at events. However, they have not yet confirmed a romantic relationship.

MAFS UK's Adam and Amy have not yet confirmed their romantic relationship. Picture: via Instagram

Discussing Adam and Amy's relationship, Polly went on to say: "I now 100% believe that they are together. If I'm wrong, then I'm wrong, but there is no way that they can be how they've been together and spend as much time as they have been together and going off on these holidays and always being on TikTok live together while in bed together."

"I'm not an idiot," she added. "I think everyone knows what's going on there and maybe they're trying to long it out to try and stay relevant."

However, Polly also adds that she's "over it" now, and admits that "they were both probably better suited in comparison to how myself and Adam were suited".

MAFS UK's Polly and Adam had a very rocky relationship during the experiment. Picture: E4

On top of the Adam and Amy of it all, Polly also just wasn't available when the reunion was being filmed – she had a holiday booked.

"It just so happened that it fell on the week of the reunion," she said. "We only got the dates for the reunion two weeks before, so I was actually going to cut my holiday short and go."

Ultimately, she opted to prioritise her mental health instead of throwing herself back into a situation that she knew wouldn't benefit her.

"I knew if I had left that holiday to go and do the reunion it wouldn't have been good for me mentally, she added. "All I would have been doing was putting myself back where I was six months previous to that. I had done so much work on myself and I didn't want that, so the best decision for me was to just not go."

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.