MAFS UK's star announces pregnancy after emotional IVF battle

MAFS UK's star announces pregnancy after IVF journey. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married at First Sight UK star Peggy Rose Lawrence has revealed on social media that she’s pregnant after “overwhelming” IVF journey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK star Peggy Rose Lawrence has announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant with her first child with her partner, after an emotional IVF journey.

Peggy first appeared on MAFS in 2023 on series 8, where experts matched her with Georges Berthonneau. Despite staying together until the end of the experiment, Peggy revealed on Instagram - just before the final reunion episode aired - that they had split, almost a year after they first met.

Three years later, Peggy has found love again and has now announced that she is expecting a baby. The positive news comes after she documented her IVF treatment journey online.

Read more: MAFS Australia 2026 UK start date has finally been revealed

Peggy has documented her IVF journey online. Picture: Instagram

In an emotional announcement post, Peggy held tiny shoes and a positive pregnancy test. She captioned it: "I’m so sorry I’ve been a little quiet 🤍 it’s been the most overwhelming, emotional, beautiful few days since testing. I really wanted to tell my nearest and dearest face-to-face before sharing it on socials as I’m sure you can imagine 🥹

"But… you were all right 🫶 It only took one little egg!🥚✨."

In the caption, she also admitted it was "very early days" and that she has been advised by family and friends to wait until 12 weeks to share the news. However, she said she has always wanted to be "open and transparent" about her journey.

She wrote: "It’s still very early days. A lot of my friends and family said I shouldn’t post until 12 weeks, and I am a little superstitious too and if I was doing this naturally or IVF.

"But not broadcasting on socials I wouldn’t be announcing it so soon either…but I promised from the very beginning that I would be open and transparent about this journey."

At the end, she thanked everyone for being the "biggest support" during her IVF journey.

MAFS UK star Peggy announces pregnancy

Many former MAFS stars flooded the announcement post with love and support for the expecting couple.

Rosaline Darlington, who gave birth to her first child last year, wrote, "The best news! Xxxxxxx", while, Erica Roberts commented, "Omg congratulations!!!! ❤️❤️."

Even series 11 star Abi Lindsay, who is in a relationship John Shephard, wrote: "Awww so happy for you darling!!!"

Read more MAFS news here: