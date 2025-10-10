Here's why MAFS UK isn't on Thursdays

Are you wondering, why wasn't Married at First Sight UK on last night?

Here's why hit dating show MAFS UK is no longer airing on Thursdays. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's why hit dating show MAFS UK is no longer airing on Thursdays.

So far, season ten of Married at First Sight UK has been keeping up entertained five nights a week, Sunday to Thursday.

We've met the likes of couples Leigh and Leah, Dean and Sarah, and even intruder couples Leisha and Reiss, and April and Leo. There have been rows, injuries and a lot of love! But on Thursday 9th October at 9pm a lot of fans turned to E4 and were left confused because their beloved show wasn't airing.

Here's why MAFS UK didn't air and what days it's on going forward.

The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full. Picture: E4

Was MAFS UK on last night?

No, Married at First Sight UK wasn't on last night (Thursday 9th October). This is because the show is returning to it's usual schedule of four episodes a week.

That means you can enjoy MAFS UK Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays until the season finished.

MAFS UK - awkward moment wife avoids PDA

So far this season, only Anita and Paul have left the show after both writing 'leave' on their second commitment ceremony.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Keye and Davide have been loved up since day one, finally saying the 'L' word during in-laws week.

One couple that have faced extreme turmoil are Nelly and Steven. After a picture perfect honeymoon, things went south when they started living together in the apartments. Nelly was hurt that while recovering from a broke rib at home, Steven was out drinking with the other grooms.

Despite this, Nelly and Steven are still in the experiment with Steven promising the man he was on their honeymoon is the "real" him.

