What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

29 September 2025, 15:45 | Updated: 29 September 2025, 16:43

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week
Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV today and what time it'll finish.

This year's series of Married at First Sight UK is in full swing with the likes of Nelly and Steven, Dean and Sarah, Ashley and Grace, and Davide and Keye all throwing themselves into the wildest dating experiment.

Now that all of the couples have experienced their honeymoons, which went well for some and not-so-well for others, they are all back in the UK ready for the living together portion of the experiment.

And, as they settle into their apartments the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies begin. Now that the couples are entering a crucial part of the experiment, you won't want to miss a moment.

So, if you're wondering (which of course you are because you're reading this!), here's exactly what time MAFS UK is on TV.

The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full
The MAFS UK season 10 cast in full. Picture: E4

What time is MAFS UK on tonight?

Tonight, Monday 29th September, MAFS UK will be on E4 at 9.00 pm until 10.25 pm.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 30th September, the show is set to also begin at 9.00 pm but is going to be on for 20 minutes longer, as it is set to finish at 10.45 pm.

Sunday-Thursday, Married at First Sight UK is scheduled to air at 9.00 pm on E4. If you're on Channel 4 and can't find it, that's why!

Sarah was less than impressed by Dean's singing
Sarah was less than impressed by Dean's singing. Picture: E4

Head over to E4 on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9.00 pm to check in with season 12's cast.

9.00 pm has been a consistent starting time for the show and likely will stay that way throughout the season. But, if for some reason this does change, we'll update this page with all the info you need.

