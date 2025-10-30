MAFS UK's Steven teases wife swap after Partner Swap with April

30 October 2025, 12:28

Steven's MAFS promo image and April pictured laughing.
Steven and April didn't miss their partners during Partner Swap week. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

After Partner Swap week with April, MAFS UK's Steven has hinted that a wife swap could be on the cards...

Married At First Sight UK’s Steven has teased a potential wife swap after flirting with April during Partner Swap week.

Partner Swap week came at the perfect time for the Steven and Nelly, following an uncomfortable commitment ceremony where Steven admitted to experts he would leave the experiment if things didn't improve with his wife. The pair hoped distance would make the heart grow fonder and that they would come back stronger than ever.

However, it seemed like Steven quite enjoyed his time apart from Nelly. When asked by April if he missed Nelly, he jokingly replied: "Probably not now, no."

When Steven and Nelly reunited, it wasn't the romantic reunion they'd hoped for. The couple got into an argument about the lack of quality time they spend together compared to other couples.

Steven and April pictured during Partner Swap week.
Partner Swap week brought out their flirty side for Steven and April. Picture: E4

Steven reposted an Instagram story which was originally posted by his brother, Paul. The story featured an interesting caption which quickly captured the attention of MAFS fans.

Paul wrote: "He's coming home but with who 👀 @stevespringett4 🤣👀." Steven added a laughing face and looking eyes emoji.

Although Steven is still married to Nelly, many fans speculated he may have started a relationship with April. Their easygoing and flirty nature didn't go unnoticed during Partner Swap week.

E4 even posted a clip from Steven and April's time together, showing the pair laughing, play fighting, and April tucking him into bed. Steven's brother commented on the clip sharing his thoughts, he wrote: "Yessssss my brother is smiling it’s about time @stevespringett4 he was close to being deleted - can him and @ashley.dommett just get there own podcast so we can all see them smiling and joking again 👌👌👌👌❤️"

MAFS fans also chimed in the comments to share their opinion, one commented: "They are so much more themselves with each other. Their current partners are not good for them at all."

Another penned: "Don't think I've ever seen Steven laugh before!" One fan even went as far to call them a "match made in heaven".

A screenshot from Steven's Instagram story.
Steven teased a potential wife swap on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

MAFS fans were left on a cliffhanger after last night's episode (29th October), when it was revealed Steven has a major 'secret' that will be revealed by Nelly's friend during their homestay episode.

Sadly with episodes now airing Sunday-Wednesday, we won't get an answer until Sunday 2nd November.

However, when MAFS started airing, an ex-girlfriend came forward to say she was dating Steven while he was filming the show and that he lied to her about where he was.

Steven swiftly responded, he said: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."

Then, the mother of Steven's children took to TikTok where she addressed the claims. She insisted that he "did not have a secret girlfriend at the time of filming" and that Steven's "hands were tied" because he signed NDA's and contracts.

