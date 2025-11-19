MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

"I don’t like this version of myself."

Married at First Sight Steven says he is therapy after the show. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Steven has reflected on his reality TV stint and revealed that she's now in EDMR therapy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you watched Married at First Sight UK 2025, you'll know Steven (who married Nelly) didn't have a particularly good run on the show.

After initially seeming head over heels with Nelly, he began to pull back and was even caught on a dating app while he was still married to Nelly.

Things didn't get any better at the MAFS UK 2025 reunion as it was revealed that he had been flirting with Julia-Ruth as a way to "get back" at Nelly for exposing his online dating profile.

But now that the the entire season has aired, Steven has reflected on his time on the show and even revealed he's put himself in therapy.

Nelly shows Steven his own Hinge profile. Picture: Channel 4

Throughout the show, in particular when he was seen to get aggressive or angry, Steven took to social media to say he was not impressed by his actions. His closing statement including similar themes.

Taking to Instagram, Steven said: "Now, this may or may not surprise a few people. But, I haven’t watched much of this series - for many reasons. Mainly, because I don’t like this version of myself. I didn’t like it during filming & I didn’t like it afterwards"

Talking about the reunion in particular, he added: "Time had passed, and although I was excited to see people & find out where they were in their marriages/ relationships. There was a part of me that didn’t want to show up. But, that’s just not who I am.

"Despite doing wrong and saying some horrible things - I needed to show up and take accountability for a change."

Steven said his behaviours were "not acceptable in any way" and that he was sorry if he "triggered" any viewers. He said that he "should’ve checked out of this experiment earlier", but insisted that he didn't stay for "‘fame’ or for ‘airtime’".

"I stayed because I don’t jump at the first hurdle or small bumps in the road. Our journey was up and down to say the least & despite our differences, Nelly deserved answers, as did her friends," he explained.

The former footballer said when he entered the experiment he thought he was ready to settle down but upon reflection he should have said no when he got the call up.

MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven at the reunion commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

He ended his statement saying: "I came back to the reunion in a better head space, I spent time with my kids, I’d spent time with my brothers & sister, my parents, I’d gone back to work, my place still wasn’t sold 🤦🏼‍♂️ but everything else was normal again. I’d even sorted out myself some EMDR therapy along the way."

EDMR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) therapy is a psychological treatment that helps people process traumatic memories to reduce their emotional impact.

On the other side of this marital coin, after the show ended, Nelly shared a picture of her from the reunion with the caption: "Glowing because I finally chose me ✨"

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.