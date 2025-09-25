MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

The retired footballer has won over Married at First Sight UK fans.

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who did Steven Springett play for? Here's which football clubs and teams MAFS UK's Steven used to play for.

He's tall, athletic, thoughtful and has the best teeth in Essex - it's no wonder Married at First Sight UK fans are swooning over groom Steven Springett.

Steven was matched with cosmetic dentist Nelly Patel on the hit dating show and, so far, things are smooth sailing for the couple who seem truly infatuated with one another.

In his first episode, Steven opened up about having to leave his football career behind him when he faced a brutal attack in his 20s. After he was beaten up by nine men his confidence was destroyed and he made the decision to change profession.

He now works in finance but his background in professional football has got MAFS UK viewers intrigued. Here are all the details we know about his past football career and who he played for.

Steven privately revealed to Nelly that he has two children. Picture: E4

Who did Steven Springett play for?

By the looks of Steven's social, and a few football sites, he played for Ebbsfleet United Football Club and Epsom And Ewell Football Club.

When he moved onto Epsom and Ewell FC as a coach, he said: "I signed as a professional at Ebbsfleet in the Conference but was on the edge of the first-team squad a lot of the time. I have played between Step 1 and Step 4.

"Epsom has been one of the better clubs to have joined and I was really pleased for the team and the unsung hard-working committee when we achieved promotion."

Speaking about the attack that ended his career, Steven said: "For the first six months [after the attack] I was in a horrible place, because I didn't want to go out.

"I had to wear a face mask. When [the scars] started healing, they went purple, and I could see people looking at me thinking, 'Urgh, put the mask back on'."

"But you can only hide behind a mask for so long. I had to change my profession… I was in my early 20s, and being a young adolescent male, it's a horrible age," he confessed.

Despite no longer playing professionally, Steven is still inclined to kick a ball about every now and again - something his wife Nelly finds very attractive.

