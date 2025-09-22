MAFS UK groom Steven opens up about "brutal attack" that ended his football career

He said the attack left him in a 'horrible place'.

22 September 2025, 20:55 | Updated: 22 September 2025, 21:08

MAFS UK's Steven has spoken about how the attack meant he had to change profession
MAFS UK's Steven has spoken about how the attack meant he had to change profession. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Steven Springett has spoken about the brutal attack he suffered in his early 20s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This year, 34-year-old dad of two Steven Springett is on Married at First Sight UK. During his reality TV stint, he married dentist Neelima Patel.

Steven now works as an investment banker but opened up about his past as a professional footballer. Steven has revealed that it was a brutal attack outside of a club that ended his football career.

While he said he had dreams of getting to the highest level of football, he said the incident destroyed his confidence. Here's what he revealed about the life-changing event.

MAFS UK's Steven used to be a footballer
MAFS UK's Steven used to be a footballer. Picture: Instagram

What happened to MAFS UK's Steven?

In his early 20s, Steven was attacked by nine men. Speaking to the Daily Mail he recalled being surrounded and "turned into different punches" from every direction.

He shared: "I fractured my right cheekbone, I've damaged my teeth, I've got a few scars on my chin. I shattered my nose, so I've still got a slight bend in there, but I had reconstructive surgery."

A decade later, Steven has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries to repair some of the physical impacts of the attack but he's shared that the mental struggles were more difficult to overcome.

MAFS UK groom Steven shared images from after his attack
MAFS UK groom Steven shared images from after his attack. Picture: E4

Steven explained: "For the first six months I was in a horrible place, because I didn't want to go out. I had to wear a face mask. When [the scars] started healing, they went purple, and I could see people looking at me thinking, 'Urgh, put the mask back on'.

"But you can only hide behind a mask for so long. I had to change my profession… I was in my early 20s, and being a young adolescent male, it's a horrible age."

He added: "It's never a nice age, but that's the age where you tend to find yourself, especially in pro football, but also in life - as a man."

The now 34-year-old had played professionally for Ebbsfleet United Football Club.

After struggling for three years, Steven has said his family helped him out of his 'rut'. He went on: "The scars weren't going to vanish - I'm not Harry Potter... I can't just magic them away. It was more like, 'I can't control how they are going to heal'.

"And I've taken that into my life - I can only control what I can do, and if it's out of my control, why stress about it?"

He proudly added: "My positive outlook, why I am the way I am today, the way I see the world… is because of that attack. At first it was like I've got scars on my face people are going to see me a little bit differently.

"But now I see them as the reason I am who I am. It's character building. It shows that I've won, and [the attackers] lost."

Steven is on MAFS UK 2025
Steven said after the attack he wouldn't have the confidence to go on MAFS. Picture: E4

Steven explained how he thinks he was targeted due to a minor feud that started back in college, as he said one of the men who attacked him had previously thrown forks at him across their canteen.

He said that with the same guy there had been verbal altercation which started over a girl two years before the attack. The MAFS groom admitted: "I said a few things and a few people laughed, which he obviously didn't like. Then two years later he remembered my face.

"It was a two-year vendetta - I must have cut him deep verbally for that to happen. But I put myself in that situation, when really, I shouldn't have." One perpetrator was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Steven on his MAFS wedding day
Steven on his MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Now, many years after the incident, Steven has said: "I'm massive on the mental health side of things and people need to check in with themselves from time to time.

"You can talk about past traumas - we've all got them. Just use that as a positive going forward - use that as your fuel, basically. I'm a confident speaker now."

Read more Married at First Sight news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Ashley MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in Edinburgh.

Meet MAFS UK’s Ashley - Age, job, where he's from and child revealed

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.

MAFS UK’s Grace: Age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven: Age, Job, children and football career revealed

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly: Her age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to wait for the cast to age to film the movie

The Summer I Turned Pretty author wants to delay movie until the cast get older

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for treating Belly like a villain

The Summer I Turned Pretty author calls out fans for villainising Belly but forgiving Conrad
Sarah pictured at her wedding reception and Joe pictured in an interview.

MAFS UK fans convinced Sarah will swap husbands after 'awkward' Dean wedding

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno explains why Jeremiah didn’t end up with Redbird
MAFS UK's Davide and Grace during episode one of series 10

MAFS UK's Davide and Grace spark sexism row over controversial "pink jobs" comment

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean: His age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Keye MAFS promo image and a selfie.

MAFS UK’s Keye: His age, job, Instagram and ex-husband revealed

Davide MAFS promo image and pictured on holiday.

MAFS UK's Davide: His age, job, Instagram and ex revealed

MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a halter neck top.

MAFS UK’s Sarah: Her age, job, Instagram and heartbreaking loss

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included

Taylor Swift 'Release Party of a Showgirl' tickets, theatres, price and how to watch

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

Xavier will not return in Wednesday season 3

Wednesday creators confirm Xavier will not return to the show

Dean, Erin, Divarni and Sarah MAFS promo images.

Are they legally married on Married At First Sight UK?

Taylor Swift pictured at the Eras Tour premiere and The Life of a Showgirl album cover.

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl movie event explained

MAFS UK grooms Davide and Keye

MAFS UK first look sees groom Davide share emotional coming out story

Joe Locke shares what he's most proud of after working on 'Heartstopper'

Joe Locke on Heartstopper ending and his hilarious Agatha All Along prank story

The Summer I Turned Pretty filmed fake Belly and Jeremiah scenes to throw off viewers

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals fake Belly/Jeremiah scenes filmed in Paris

More TV & Entertainment News

Christopher Briney with facial hair at The Summer I Turned Pretty wrap party

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney confirms super sexy new role

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up in matching pink tie and dress for a wedding as well as them smiling at one another at their wrap party

Are Love Island's Harry and Shakira still together?

Love Island

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

When does The Summer I Turned Pretty movie come out? Jenny Han gives release date update

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

The Summer I Turned Pretty author defends changed ending following backlash

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK 2025 air? Start date confirmed

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Katie during MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Katie unrecognisable after major weight loss transformation

MAFS UK groom Bailey set to reveal open relationship on the show

MAFS UK groom’s past relationship drama set to be exposed on show

Former MAFS UK star JJ Slater has sent a warning to the new cast

Ex-MAFS UK star sends serious warning to the cast of 2025

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina have just been on holiday together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina address cheating rumours