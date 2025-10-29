Everything we know about MAFS UK's Steven's 'secret' so far

Everything we know about MAFS UK's Steven's exposed 'secret' so far. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK season 10 episode 26 ended on a huge cliffhanger. So, what is Steven's secret?

After a perfect wedding and honeymoon, Married at First Sight UK's Nelly and Steven started to hit a downward slope in their relationship. When they began living together Steven started to pull away, which left Nelly feeling insecure.

While the show's been airing, Steven has been inundated with accusations of cheating and having a 'secret' girlfriend while he was filming MAFS. He's addressed the claims and insisted he was single when he went onto the show.

But now, in the latest episode (26), Nelly's friend has exposed his "secret". But what is it?

Steven and Nelly on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

What is MAFS UK's Steven's 'secret'?

Married at First Sight UK season 10 episode 10 ended with Nelly's friend 'exposing' Steven's secret during homestay. But to keep us guessing, it wasn't revealed and the episode was left on the ultimate cliffhanger.

With episodes now airing Sunday-Wednesday, we won't get an answer until Sunday 2nd November.

However, we do know that an ex-girlfriend came forward when the show began airing to say she was dating Steven when he was filming MAFS and that he had lied to her about where he was.

In response, Steven said: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."

MAFS UK's Nelly confronting Steven during an argument . Picture: E4

The mother of Steven's children has also addressed the claims. Taking to TikTok she said: "Sorry to break it to you but Steven, from Married at First Sight UK 2025, did not have a secret girlfriend at the time of filming."

She went on to say: "I think another thing to know is, when it comes to affairs of the heart, there is three sides to every story. There's her side, there's his side and there's the truth. So obviously we've heard her side, we've heard his side for it and his hands are tied, he's signed contracts, signed NDAs.

"There's only so much he can talk about right now whilst production is happening. But I didn't sign anything, so I can talk about it."

