MAFS UK's Steven "embarrassed" by his "aggressive" behaviour in new statement

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Steven Springett has addressed his "aggressive" behaviour during the second dinner party.

MAFS UK is truly hotting up after an explosive dinner party which saw groom Steven lose his cool with the rest of the cast.

While his bride, Nelly, was at home after falling in the shower and breaking her rib, Steven was with some of the other couples at the pub. A fair few of the cast expressed their upset at Steven's disregard of Nelly, but it was Julia-Ruth who brought up it up at the second dinner party.

She told to some of the brides that Steven had been "bragging" about sleeping with someone he met on Raya just two weeks before the experiment.

When Steven overheard Julia-Ruth's conversation he shouted at her across the room before storming out and saying: "They're all f------ c----."

Steven has addressed his reaction via a statement shared to his Instagram. While he said he was "embarrassed" by his behaviour, he said that period of filming had been difficult for him due to multiple external factors.

He wrote: "I feel it's important to address last night's episode of Married At First Sight and the circumstances surrounding the events shown.

"The way I was portrayed came across as aggressive, and I want to acknowledge that I am deeply embarrassed by my behaviour. The confrontation between myself and other cast members was unacceptable, and it is not conduct I wish to be associated with."

"That particular period of filming was extremely difficult for me, and i believe the edit shown in last night's episode does not reflect the full extent of what l was going through at the time," he explained.

Revealing the "two major factors" that made filming difficult for him, he said: "I had not seen my children for three weeks-the longest I had ever gone without any contact with them in nine years.

"My stepdad, who has been a father figure to me since I was eight years old, was in hospital due to serious heart issues, which eventually required surgery.

"I only learned he had already been in hospital for a week, and at that stage in the process I desperately wanted to leave to see him and also return to my children."

The statement concluded with: "I shared this with Nelly and told her that if I left then, I would not be coming back. I apologised to her because it was not fair to expect her to give her all to the process when I was unable to do the same."

Nelly hasn't said much about the dramatic scenes, but did write under an Instagram post: "The honeymoon bubble’s well and truly burst💭…But the test of marriage is only beginning ✨"

