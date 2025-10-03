MAFS UK's Steven "embarrassed" by his "aggressive" behaviour in new statement

3 October 2025, 14:49

MAFS UK&squot;s Steven has broken his silence after "aggressive" behaviour
MAFS UK's Steven has broken his silence after "aggressive" behaviour. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Steven Springett has addressed his "aggressive" behaviour during the second dinner party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK is truly hotting up after an explosive dinner party which saw groom Steven lose his cool with the rest of the cast.

While his bride, Nelly, was at home after falling in the shower and breaking her rib, Steven was with some of the other couples at the pub. A fair few of the cast expressed their upset at Steven's disregard of Nelly, but it was Julia-Ruth who brought up it up at the second dinner party.

She told to some of the brides that Steven had been "bragging" about sleeping with someone he met on Raya just two weeks before the experiment.

When Steven overheard Julia-Ruth's conversation he shouted at her across the room before storming out and saying: "They're all f------ c----."

MAFS UK's Steven was seen saying 'people were f------ him off'
MAFS UK's Steven was seen saying 'people were f------ him off'. Picture: E4

Steven has addressed his reaction via a statement shared to his Instagram. While he said he was "embarrassed" by his behaviour, he said that period of filming had been difficult for him due to multiple external factors.

He wrote: "I feel it's important to address last night's episode of Married At First Sight and the circumstances surrounding the events shown.

"The way I was portrayed came across as aggressive, and I want to acknowledge that I am deeply embarrassed by my behaviour. The confrontation between myself and other cast members was unacceptable, and it is not conduct I wish to be associated with."

"That particular period of filming was extremely difficult for me, and i believe the edit shown in last night's episode does not reflect the full extent of what l was going through at the time," he explained.

Revealing the "two major factors" that made filming difficult for him, he said: "I had not seen my children for three weeks-the longest I had ever gone without any contact with them in nine years.

"My stepdad, who has been a father figure to me since I was eight years old, was in hospital due to serious heart issues, which eventually required surgery.

"I only learned he had already been in hospital for a week, and at that stage in the process I desperately wanted to leave to see him and also return to my children."

The statement concluded with: "I shared this with Nelly and told her that if I left then, I would not be coming back. I apologised to her because it was not fair to expect her to give her all to the process when I was unable to do the same."

Nelly confronted Steven over what he'd been saying
Nelly confronted Steven over what he'd been saying. Picture: E4

Nelly hasn't said much about the dramatic scenes, but did write under an Instagram post: "The honeymoon bubble’s well and truly burst💭…But the test of marriage is only beginning ✨"

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party

MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

Divarni MAFS promo image and pictured smiling.

Meet MAFS UK’s Divarni - Age, job, child and every TV show he's been on

Julia-Ruth's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride Julia-Ruth - Age, job, where she's from, reality TV past and family explained
Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics include a reference to heartbreaking TTPD song 'The Prophecy'

Taylor Swift's Wish List lyrics and emotional hidden meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift singing about in her 'Ruin The Friendship' lyrics? Fans think it could be about high school friend Jeff Lang

Who is Taylor Swift's Ruin The Friendship about? The heartbreaking lyrics explained

JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing a hoodie that offended her

JoJo Siwa removed fan from concert for wearing 'offensive' hoodie

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean?

What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Taylor Swift has explained the romantic meaning behind her 'Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift explains romantic double meaning behind ‘Honey' lyrics

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia lyrics are all about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics meaning and Travis Kelce references explained

Taylor Swift in her 'The Life of a Showgirl' promo artwork and her with fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's romantic 'Opalite' lyrics meaning and sweet Travis Kelce reference explained
Who are Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who is Taylor Swift's 'Actually Romantic' about? The savage lyrics and meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about Scott Borchetta? The true meaning explained

Who are Taylor Swift's 'Father Figure' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter features on Taylor Swift's title track 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains dark meaning behind 'The Life of A Showgirl' lyrics with Sabrina Carpenter
The devastating meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'Eldest Daughter' lyrics explained

Taylor Swift explains real meaning behind her 'Eldest Daughter' lyrics

Pitbull is back

Pitbull performing at Roundhay Festival 2026 – how to get tickets

Events

Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Read Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' prologue poem in full here

Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour's European leg and flew to Sweden to record 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals how Hamlet inspired her 'The Fate of Ophelia' lyrics

It's a Taylor Swift Weekend on Capital

It's a Taylor Swift Weekend on Capital

Taylor Swift The Life of of a Showgirl song meanings explained

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

More TV & Entertainment News

The Kardashians are back for season 7 of their family reality TV show

The Kardashians season 7 release date, trailer, cast and spoilers revealed

Meg and Dejon together with a baby and outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island

Raye is favourite to perform the next Bond theme - and she's "available" if they decide to call

RAYE says she is "available" to perform the next James Bond theme song

Love Island's Dejon has been accused of cheating on Meg

Love Island's Dejon forced to respond to Meg cheating allegations

Love Island

One Direction stars are reuniting for an exciting Netflix TV documentary

One Direction favourites will reunite for multi-million pound Netflix deal

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex' claims they were dating while he was on the show

MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

MAFS UK's Dean responds to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts?

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8

What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?