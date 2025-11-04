MAFS UK's Steven reveals he ‘secretly quit' show in unaired scenes with producers

4 November 2025, 21:41

Steven's MAFS promo image and him pictured holding his phone up.
Steven claimed he left the show before homestay. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Steven has taken to social media to share his side after he ‘secretly quit' show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK groom Steven claims he ‘secretly quit' show in unaired scenes with producers but stayed on for entertainment purposes.

From affair rumours at Partner Swap week to an unaired argument with Rebecca and Nelly, Steven has brought the drama this season. Despite having an instant spark on their wedding day and a picture perfect honeymoon, Steven and Nelly struggled to keep the romance alive whilst living in the apartments together.

Now, Steven has taken to social media to share that he left the show after partner swap week in an unaired chat with the producers, but he decided to continue filming to give the ‘audience’ what they wanted.

Nelly and Steven pictured looking tense at a commitment ceremony.
Nelly and Steven have had a rocky few weeks. . Picture: E4

In an Instagram post, Steven wrote: "The smile of a man who left the experiment after partner swap and still showed up to give the ‘audience’ what they wanted. 'Are you not entertained?’."

"Yeah, that’s right… I refused home stays, because there was nothing romantic there from me. A conversation the ‘ex wife’ knew about as she was sat right next to me when speaking to producers. Signing out, Mr Villain."

After the recent dinner party, Steven confirmed his departure in an Instagram post, he wrote: “The last supper. Let’s get my stuff packed and head home."

Although Steven 'left the experiment', he stayed on for entertainment purposes and still visited Nelly for an explosive homestay.

During his visit to Nelly's flat in Manchester, her flatmate revealed she'd been doing some "digging" on Steven and had found him on the dating app Hinge. Nelly was left shock by this revelation, so she took her wedding ring off and declared their marriage was officially over.

In the teaser for tonight's episode (episode 29), Steven's dating profile get's exposed to the cast and experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas at the commitment ceremony.

To make matters worse Nelly even brought receipts as she had printed out screenshots of his account while everyone looked on in shock. Holding the papers, she said: "This is Steven's profile, which is verified."

Steven swiftly responded: "That isn't my profile."

So, cancel all your plans, you're in for a dramatic commitment ceremony.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

