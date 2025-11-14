MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

14 November 2025, 17:22

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.
Steven previously defended himself after his Hinge profile was exposed. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

In the final MAFS reunion, Steven admits to cast and experts he used a dating app during the experiment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a truly shocking turn of events, Married At First Sight UK’s Steven has finally admitted that he used the dating app Hinge during his relationship with ex-wife Nelly, despite previously claiming it was untrue.

After a rocky Partner Swap week, Nelly returned home to Manchester alone for Homestay. However, after some time apart, Steven decided to visit her. Upon his arrival, Nelly's flatmate revealed she'd been doing some "digging" and found his active and verified Hinge dating app. Nelly took off her wedding ring and declared their marriage over.

Once the Homestay episode aired, the dad-of-two took to Instagram to defend himself and claim it was all part of a plot put together by producers to tell their "story".

Now, in the final MAFS reunion tonight, Steven - joined by Nelly on the couch - admits that he was using the app during the experiment. Here's what he had to say.

Nelly pictured showing Steven his own Hinge profile.
Nelly showed Steven his own Hinge profile. Picture: E4

In the episode, Nelly asks Steven: "Are you gonna finally admit the dating app thing?"

Steven responded: "I've acted cowardly. It's not nice knowing that, knowing now, how I've made you feel."

Before Steven admitted to using the dating app, fellow bride Rebecca jumped in. She told Steven he talks a lot to "talk yourself out of this", before adding, "You swore that you did not do this."

He then replied: "Alright right, f-----g hell. Ok. I put my hands up to it."

Expert Mel Schelling asked him to clarify the situation, saying: "You're now saying that despite everything you said that time on the couch, you actually lied. You did have a profile on a dating app."

Steven responded: "Yeah. I've owned up to it now, tonight. I'm fronting it up."

Both the experts on the couch and fellow cast members looked on in shock, especially Rebecca, who told him "it does not add up".

A screenshot of MAFS UK's Steven's response to exposed his Hinge profile.
MAFS UK's Steven's response to exposed Hinge profile. Picture: Instagram

Before the Homestay episode aired, Steven posted on Instagram stories: "Not watching #MAFSUK tonight. I saw this episode on Thursday. So, there'll be no posts about it after the show this evening. I've said my part pre show & I'll leave it at that."

Then, once the episode aired, Steven shared a pictured dated April 2024 on Instagram stories and said: "Now, the timeline here is VERY important. For those of you following a 'story' of mine. Understand, that my 'home stay' was very much 'back to normal'. back to normal life. back to working life. back to Dad life. back to being 'me'"

He added: "A reminder that the things you're about to see are all for the 'story' and for the 'audience' at home to see how that story goes... That last supper was a 'do we have to' moment when the book was very much closed after a certain swap.

"What I got up to back at home was because things were done elsewhere."

Seemingly, Steven is implying that he and Nelly had already split before his Hinge profile was revealed.

