MAFS UK's Steven and Julia-Ruth dating theories explained

5 November 2025, 14:27

Steven pictured holding his phone and Julia-Ruth at a dinner party.
Steven and Julia-Ruth had a fiery relationship. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's every theory that Married At First Sight UK's Steven Springett and Julia-Ruth Smith are dating explained.

From an explosive dinner party to recent affair rumours, Married At First Sight UK’s Steven and Julia-Ruth have had a fiery relationship.

Affair rumours first sparked when Julia-Ruth revealed she wanted to 'marry' Steven in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid'. Both viewers and the cast were left shocked by her decision, following their explosive dinner party argument a few weeks prior.

The situation only worsened when Nelly went on to reveal that Julia-Ruth had plotted to stay in the experiment with hopes that she'd be partnered with Steven for Partner Swap week.

Now that there’s speculation that a “wife or husband swap” will soon be exposed, here are all the theories pointing to Steven and Julia-Ruth being the 'new couple'.

Steven pictured mid-argument with Julia-Ruth.
Steven and Julia-Ruth argued at the second dinner party. Picture: E4

Matching sign-offs

Both Julia-Ruth and Steven referred to themselves as villains after leaving the show. Steven called himself "Mr Villain" so, could Julia-Ruth be his Mrs Villain?

Steven's exit Instagram post ended with: "Signing out, Mr Villain 🦹‍♂️😉." And in a similar vein, Julia-Ruth signed it off her Instagram post with: "Your favourite villain 🦹🏾‍♀️"

Teasing a return

Following Julia-Ruth's exit from MAFS, she teased her comeback to the dating show saying in an Instagram post: “Something tells me there’s more to come 👀"

Then, in a TikTok video posted by a MAFS fan, they shared their disappointment that Julia-Ruth had left the experiment, naming her an ”iconic villain”.

Julia-Ruth responded with an daring comment, she wrote: “Thanks babe! I might be back who knows? 😌.” Fans then quickly flooded the comments with their reactions to the news of her possible return, she replied again, saying “Eeeek sorry 😣🤣.”

MAFS fans were convinced that if Julia-Ruth did return to the show, it would be with groom Steven. One commented: "What with Steven lol! 😬 You both actually are the perfect pairing." Whilst another penned: "Who with Steven ???💀😂."

They follow each other on Instagram

Adding to the speculation, fans have noticed that Steven doesn't follow ex-wife Nelly on Instagram - but he follows Julia-Ruth. And, Julia-Ruth follows him back...

Julia-Ruth and Maeve pictured laughing.
Julia-Ruth chose to 'marry' Steven in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid'. Picture: E4

Steven stuck up for Julia-Ruth

After it was revealed that Julia-Ruth had said she wanted to have Steven during Partner Swap, Nelly called her out for it during the retreat dinner party.

A lot of other cast members, such as Ashley and Bailey, also brought up their grievances with Julia-Ruth. However, Steven stood up for her, yelling: "Listen listen! People she hasn’t directly affected, shut the f---- up!"

The chance of Steven and Julia-Ruth being in a relationship isn't impossible. A TikTok creator made a shocking claim that a new couple involved in a 'wife or husband swap situation' gets exposed at the yet-to-be-confirmed reunion.

In a video, they said: "There is a couple, who is not an original couple, who I believe gets found out at the reunion or gets exposed at the final reunion.

"The couple have been away together and they got matching quotes tattoos."

The content creator later clarified in the comments that the 'original couple' weren't together on the show, rather it was a "wife or husband swap situation".

MAFS fans were quick to share their theories in the comments, one wrote: "Steven and Julia Ruth." Whilst, another speculated: "I think something went on with [Julia-Ruth] and Steven."

What do you think? Do you see Julia-Ruth and Steven as an item?

