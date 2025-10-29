MAFS UK’s Steven exposes unaired argument between Nelly and Rebecca

He says the row actually included Rebecca.

Steven took to social media to fume over edited 'petty' row. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Steven slams Married at First Sight UK, claiming they edited context out of an important scene.

Married At First Sight UK's Steven has taken to social media to expose the truth behind a row he had with wife Nelly that he claims was edited out of context.

At the recent commitment ceremony, viewers saw Steven tell the experts that he thought the argument between Nelly and Julia-Ruth at the couples retreat dinner party was 'petty'.

After the episode aired, Steven took to Instagram to claim that they weren’t actually discussing the Julia–Ruth situation during the commitment ceremony. Instead, he said they were talking about an argument which involved Rebecca - a scene that viewers didn’t get to see.

Steven and Nelly were matched by experts. Picture: E4

In an Instagram story, Steven said that he and Nelly had a row after he agreed to let Rebecca pluck his eyebrows. Apparently, this annoyed Nelly, because he wouldn’t let her pluck his eyebrows whilst they were on their honeymoon.

Taking to social media, he wrote: "WOW! If you’re going to edit the show, at least make it sound like it flows… how robotic am I sounding here.

"The petty argument I was on about wasn’t the Julia-Ruth & Nelly fall out, it was down to a row over Becs wanting to pluck my eyebrows to which I said yes to."

He continued: "Nelly wasn’t happy because she has asked me back in the honeymoon (when I said no) and she felt rejected. That’s what felt petty to me, arguing over eyebrows! Honestly, if they want play this game… then I’ll start playing this game back..."

Complicating matters further, Steven claimed the 'stay for now' written on his card was actually an old clip from week two of the experiment. He said: "Oh & I didn't expect the 'Stay for now' in week two as well by the way. So, where was my vox from there?"

Steven revealed the 'stay for now' at the fifth commitment ceremony was from week two. Picture: Instagram

From cheating scandals to an explosive dinner party outburst, Steven has been the centre of drama this season on MAFS. The most recent situation occurred on last night's episode (28th October), when Nelly and Steven reunited after being separated during Partner Swap week.

Nelly confronted him about the lack of quality time they spend together, compared to other couples, she said: "I could hands down say that some of the other couples have probably been for more evenings out, for more movie nights in, had more meals cooked for them than you and I have."

It seemed the couple had different opinions, Steven replied: "We have spent quality time one another. And you are saying we haven't. That again, is a load of b------t, because we have."

MAFS expert Paul Brunson recently spoke to Will Manning on Capital Breakfast, where he revealed the harsh truth of a reality TV edit. He said: "You cannot blame the edit for what you say, and how you show up."

He continued: "You can say you know what I did say all of these things that were not included. Absolutely. But you can't blame the edit for what you say, and how you show up.

"So what I say to so many people is be your authentic self. Don't come as a fabricated version. Don't try to play a role, be yourself."

