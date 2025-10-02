Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend? Cheating scandal explained

Steven and his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stacey. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Steven has been caught in a cheating scandal after his ex-girlfriend dropped three part series on their relationship.

Things became fiery on Married at First Sight UK when Steven overheard Julia-Ruth talking to some of the other brides about how he'd slept with someone just two weeks before joining the experiment and marrying Nelly.

Steven was furious, and shouted over: "Hey, who's decided to say I was talking about my sexual activity." He then stormed out of the dinner party saying: "People are starting to f--- me off... f------ c----."

The groom has said that behaviour is "out of character" for him. While it's not been confirmed who the person he was intimate with was, an ex-girlfriend called Melissa Stacey has dropped a three part series claiming that she had been dating Steven when he "disappeared" to go on the show.

To save you watching thirty minutes of TikTok, here's everything we know about Steven's ex.

MAFS UK's Steven was seen saying 'people were f------ him off'. Picture: E4

Who is MAFS UK's Steven's ex-girlfriend?

Social media influencer Melissa Stacey first came forward saying that Steven had "lied" and "disappeared" to go on MAFS while they were dating.

In response to her initial claims, Steven said, via the tabloids, that things with Melissa came to an end before his reality TV stint.

He said: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."

However, Melissa went on to make further claims, fuming at Steven's decision to "sell his story" to the tabloids.

The social media star dropped three videos on TikTok that were each nearly ten minutes long. In the videos she claimed that she and Steven had began dating in November 2024 and by January 2025 he had told her he loved her.

Then in February, when MAFS UK season ten filming began, she said he essentially ghosted her. She claimed that six weeks later he messaged her and told her that he had been filming a drama for Netflix in Greece.

She then shared screenshots of messages where Steven had seemingly told her he had a burner phone and that he would communicate with her from that.

Talking about the phone calls they had via his alleged burner phone, she claimed: "Obviously during our phone calls I quizzed him and asked him how the show'd been, obviously I didn't know it was MAFS we were talking about.

"He said 'don't repeat this, obviously it's a Netflix drama series and the main actor is Sheridan Smith'."

Melissa shared screenshots of her text messages. Picture: TikTok

Nelly and Steven on their MAFS honeymoon in Jamaica. Picture: Instagram

She then fast forward to April, when filming for MAFS would have ended, and said that she and Steven started seeing each other again. Melissa claimed that Steven had promised her that he'd not been with anyone else and wanted to win her back.

The next thing she revealed was that they ultimately got into a row over his disappearance and she decided to end things with him.

"That was it, I cut him off and I haven't spoken to him until two and a half weeks ago," she explained. "Two and a half weeks ago, I open up my Instagram page, I'm scrolling on my explore and all of a sudden there's a picture in a suit... my jaw dropped."

Steven on MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

She explained how she reacted out to him and said that he'd asked her not to talk about their relationship. Melissa then shared what she said were some recent text messages from him, where he said: "Wouldn't know what gain you'd get from saying we've dated before."

She replied: "It's just the fact you called me on a burner whilst clearly on your honey moon abroad. It's the fact you're a liar."

In the exchanges, Steven appears to say: "Like I said I'm in a much better and happier position. So, sorry if I hurt you along the way."

Melissa shared more text messages. Picture: TikTok @melissastaceyyy

The messages continued with him saying that what they had was better than what he had on the show and thats why he had gone back to her in April.

All of the claims Melissa have made are alleged as Steven said in his statement that "things did not progress into anything official" with her.

We have reached out to Steven for any further comment.

