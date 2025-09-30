MAFS UK's Steven responds after ex-girlfriend says he "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show

MAFS UK groom Steven Springett has responded to claims made by an ex-girlfriend. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK groom Steven Springett has responded to shocking claims made by an ex-girlfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's Steven Springett has been a fan favourite so far. Sharing how important his kids are to him, and being chivalrous and thoughtful towards wife Nelly Patel, Steven seems to be the perfect gentleman.

But, someone who had some less than nice things about his character, was his ex Melissa Stacey. Melissa is an influencer who shares content about being a single mother.

During the second week of MAFS UK airing, she shared a video captioned: "The same person who can buy you 100 roses and dates you for months, can also lie to you and disappear to get married on national TV."

The TikToker's fans seemed to know about her past relationship with Steven and flooded her comments with his name. She then went on to confirm that it was him.

Steven and Nelly on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

One of her followers commented: "Omg I was wondering what happened with you and him!!! Wtf honestly you can’t make it up nowadays."

And another wrote: "Wtf!! if it is Steven I’ve just searched him and Melissa even if he did seem like a nice person at the time you can do soooo much better xx you are beautiful inside and out girl don’t forget it . Xx"

Melissa replied: "He seemed nice, showed his real colours eventually. Genuinely wish him the best though."

The tabloids asked Steven about the video and he said things between him and Melissa had come to an end before he went on MAFS.

He said: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."

On the show so far, Steven and wife Nelly have become firm fan favourites alongside Keye and Davide, as both couples seemed to have an instant connection.

During their final night on honeymoon, Steven gifted Nelly the cork from the first bottle they popped together. This simple sentimental act has had women across the nation swooning.

Nelly and Steven on their MAFS honeymoon in Jamaica. Picture: Instagram

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.