MAFS UK's Steven breaks silence over explosive dinner party scene

This comes after his ex released a three part series about him.

2 October 2025, 13:59 | Updated: 2 October 2025, 14:04

MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party
MAFS UK's Steven during the second dinner party. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Steven Springett was the centre of an explosive dinner party row.

Married at First Sight UK groom Steven came across as cool, calm and collected during his wedding and honeymoon with Nelly.

But after a run in with fellow groom Keye Luke, Steven was seen to be the centre of an explosive dinner party row set to air in full this evening (Thursday 2nd October).

At the end of episode nine, the couples were seen gathered at their second dinner party. Julia-Ruth is seen telling a couple of the brides that Steven had slept with someone just two weeks before going on the show.

Overhearing their gossiping, Steven turns around furious and shouts: "Hey, who's decided to say I was talking about my sexual activity."

He's then seen storming out after saying: "People are starting to f--- me off." The final thing he's heard saying is: "F------ c----."

MAFS UK's Steven was seen saying 'people were f------ him off'
MAFS UK's Steven was seen saying 'people were f------ him off'. Picture: E4

Fans of the show have already been reacting to his outburst. One viewer wrote on X: "Steven doesn’t have a genuine bone in his body and I’m glad evidence of his character is coming to light now.

"I wasn’t warming to them as a couple at all - Nelly is an angel but I haven’t believed Steven once #MAFS #MAFSUK"

Another wrote: "Steven walking in that hallway was not helping that tough guy act he tried to pull off. Nope, That’s not it ! #mafsuk #MAFS"

Now, Steven has broken his silence on the matter.

The MAFS experts were astonished by Steven's language
The MAFS experts were astonished by Steven's language. Picture: E4

Taking to TikTok and Instagram stories, the MAFS groom shared the meme of footballing legend José Mourinho. In the meme, José says: "If I speak, I'm in big trouble."

Then, in a Q&A on Instagram he was asked how he felt about his edit on MAFS so far. He replied saying: "I can always take the rough with the smooth.

"It's a TV show at the end of the day and they can edit it how they want. Some things of course I'm not proud of because things are out of character for me.

"But at the same time, the positive shown at the start is who I am. Hopefully you'll get to see that side again soon."

Steven took to Instagram to say his latest behaviour on MAFS is "out of character"
Steven took to Instagram to say his latest behaviour on MAFS is "out of character". Picture: E4

This comes after 'mumfulencer' Melissa Stacey came out with claims that Steven was dating her when he went onto the show. When the news first broke, Steven gave a statement via the tabloids.

The dad-of-one said: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."

