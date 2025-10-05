MAFS groom Steven's baby mum addresses 'secret girlfriend' scandal

The mother of Married at First Sight UK's Steven's children has spoken out. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

The mother of Married at First Sight UK's Steven's children has spoken out and addressed claims that he had a secret girlfriend while filming.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK groom Steven has been the centre of controversy after an explosive dinner party row aired just days after an ex had claimed they dated while he was filming the show.

Influencer Melissa Stacey claimed that Steven had "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show. In response, Steven insisted that things between him and Melissa ended before he filmed MAFS.

In a statement via the tabloids, he said: "Melissa is a lovely girl and yes we dated for a couple of months, but ultimately things did not progress into anything official as I didn’t see a future in us. I then went onto the show to find a wife."

Now the mother of Steven's two children, Chloe, who he co-parents with, has spoken out and addressed Melissa's claims.

Steven and Nelly on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

"Sorry to break it to you but Steven, from Married at First Sight UK 2025, did not have a secret girlfriend at the time of filming," she started in a TikTok video.

The mum-of-two went on to say that since their separation, she and Steven have developed a friendship while co-parenting. She said that they have an open communication about who they are dating and that Steven had spoken to her about Melissa when they started dating.

She said that a couple of weeks before he revealed that he was going on MAFS, he told her that things with Melissa hadn't worked out.

Chloe addressing 'secret girlfriend' claims. Picture: TikTok

In the video Chloe went on to comment the "receipts" shared by Melissa, in particular picking out how some of the messages were written.

"The text message from Steven, that screenshot... when I saw that message, I knew within seconds of seeing it that something just didn't feel right," she said.

"In the message it said that he said, the 'poxy show' or like, something like that. And in the ten plus years of knowing this man, I don't think I've heard the word poxy come out of his mouth one time. It's just not language that he uses."

MAFS UK's Steven with his son. Picture: Instagram

Explaining why she's speaking out about this, she said she wanted to clear up some of the "BS" circulating online.

"I think another thing to know is, when it comes to affairs of the heart, there is three sides to every story. There's her side, there's his side and there's the truth. So obviously we've heard her side, we've heard his side for it and his hands are tied, he's signed contracts, signed NDAs.

"There's only so much he can talk about right now whilst production is happening. But I didn't sign anything, so I can talk about it," she affirmed.

Melissa's response to Chloe's video via TikTok comments. Picture: TikTok

Melissa has since addressed Chloe's video via a comment in response to a fan. A fan said: "The children's mother has now made a video [eye rolling emoji]."

Replying, Melissa penned: "Both want the fame to 'support their kids'."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.