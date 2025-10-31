MAFS UK's Steven and April address affair rumours after Partner Swap

31 October 2025, 11:10

Nelly and Steven pictured at a commitment ceremony and April smiling.
Steven and April have both responded to romance rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Both Steven and April have taken to social media to address the romance rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Steven and April both took to social media to address affair rumours after they got on really well during Partner Swap week.

From an eventful game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid' to an unaired argument, Steven and Nelly have had a rocky few weeks on MAFS. So the Partner Swap week came at the perfect time for the pair, who both hoped the time apart would allow them to come back refreshed and with renewed energy to work on their relationship.

Going into Partner Swap week, Steven was partnered with April, whilst Nelly was partnered with Bailey. From play fighting, to April tucking him into bed, Steven seemed to quite enjoy his time apart from Nelly. When asked by April if he missed Nelly, he jokingly replied: "Probably not now, no."

MAFS fans were quick to pick up on the easygoing and flirty nature between Steven and April. However, the pair have both taken to social media to address the claims - so here's everything they said.

Steven and April pictured during Partner Swap week.
Steven and April flirted with each other during Partner Swap week. Picture: E4

Steven posted an Instagram story, putting together a parody newspaper or magazine page for “No1CaresNews”, to insist that his interactions with April during Partner Swap week were blown out of proportion.

In the story, he quipped: "'Troublemaker' Steven CAN smile. Tuesday 28th October's episode of #MAFSUK witnessed an historic moment as Steven Springett finally smiled after weeks of speculation that his face does not actually."

This was then followed by the headline "Affair Rumours", which said under it: "We at 'No1CaresNews' asked Steven about the alleged affair rumours with co-stars." The pull quote below that read: "No truth in it, you're looking in the wrong place to be honest."

A screenshot from Steven's Instagram story.
Steven responded to the affair rumours with April. Picture: Instagram

At the end, Steven added that the "the 'controversial' fridge photos" were just "4 friends just having a good time".

April took a different approach, she attempted to change people’s perceptions by posting a table of “facts” and “myths” on Instagram. A standout in the “facts” column was, “Me and Steven had multiple serious conversations about our relationships which helped us both.”

Whilst in the "myths" column, April wrote that “Leo paid for everything,” “Me and Steven looked longingly into each other’s eyes,” and “I didn’t have Nelly’s back (I did, it just wasn’t shown)” were all untrue.

A screenshot from April's Instagram story.
Like Steven, April responded to the affair rumours with a list of "facts" and "myths". Picture: Instagram

Although Steven and April both insisted the affairs were untrue and that they were just enjoying each other's company, Steven just teased a possible wife swap.

Steven reposted an Instagram story which was originally posted by his brother, Paul. The story featured an interesting caption, reading: "He's coming home but with who 👀 @stevespringett4 🤣👀." When Steven shared it, he added a laughing face and looking eyes emoji.

