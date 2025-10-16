MAFS UK fans 'worried' by Steven's outbursts as he apologises to Nelly

16 October 2025, 14:20

MAFS UK's Steven and Nelly both has an emotional episode
MAFS UK's Steven and Nelly both has an emotional episode. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Steven has concerned fans after his recent outburst on the show.

Halfway through the experiment, the Married at First Sight UK couples were separated from each other in the hopes that 'distance makes the heart grow fonder'.

For some, namely Joe and Maeve, the time apart was actually detrimental and it wasn't much better for Nelly and Steven who both had extremely emotional days.

Steven was away at a spa day with half of the cast who ended up grilling him on "taking accountability" for how he'd upset Nelly in recent weeks. And while Nelly was with the rest of the cast, a game of 'Secrets and Lies' resulted in most of her peers saying that they thought she was more into Steven than he was to her.

Both of them ended up leaving the room, with Steven storming out calling the cast a "bunch of clowns" and throwing a cup. Meanwhile, a tearful Nelly asked for a "timeout" as she left the group.

Steven became frustrated with the cast
Steven became frustrated with the cast. Picture: E4

After the episode aired, Steven took to Instagram to say it had been hard to watch the episode back.

He admitted he was "blinded" by his ego, and said: "When Spa Day turns into an Anger Management Session."

The MAFS husband added: "Difficult watch that one; let’s take away the personal level here and actually talk about my actions that led to what we saw on the other Big Day Out."

Steven walked out of the group, Ashley followed him
Steven walked out of the group, Ashley followed him. Picture: E4

"Blinded by my own ego and not taking accountability sooner, I broke someone who never deserved to be broken & that was hard to re-watch."

He then went on to addresses Nelly directly, writing: "I need to apologise to @drnellyp again here, because you should never have been put in that situation where you felt isolated and alone in a marriage.

"That’s on me and I’ll own every bit of hurt that has come from me."

Nelly left the group, Keye followed her out
Nelly left the group, Keye followed her out. Picture: E4

However, fans haven't been convinced by his apology as this is second aggressive outburst on the show.

Under his post, one viewer said: "Words are good mate, but you have a heck of a lot of work to do to get you to a happier place. Your anger, passive-aggressive behaviour and seeming lack of empathy needs to be addressed.

"I'm coming at this from a place of concern. Being able to regulate your emotions is part of becoming a well rounded adult and generally means that relationships will be healthy. For the sake of your child, please consider getting the appropriate help."

Another brutally said: "Your anger is worrying, the look in your eyes is scary."

One the other hand, there are some viewers who recognise he is learning to take accountability. One said: "Sometimes it’s hard to take accountability. Most of us are like this. But you are reflecting on it, which is a step in the right direction.

"It’s also good to sit down with Nelly and give her the reassurances she needs. When one has come from a background of relationships where trust is an issue, it’s hard to let to see that not everyone is bad. I think you do genuinely like Nelly. I’m rooting for you both to make it work."

Previously, Steven apologised for his behaviour on the show after he had stormed out of a dinner party and called the cast a bunch of "c----". He wrote: "I can only apologise whole heartedly for my outbursts for this week of filming."

Steven had described that behaviour as out of character.

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

