MAFS UK's Steven: Age, Job, children and football career revealed

The MAFS star even has a link to Love Island's Ronnie Vint.

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Steven Springett as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the hopeful single, from how old he, his job and why he quit football.

Married at First Sight UK has introduced us to Steven Springett. The dad-of-two came into the experiment looking for someone with personality, who’s bubbly and confident – and importantly – someone who is not afraid to challenge him and keep him on his toes.

He was matched by the experts to dentist Nelly Patel, and they seemed to get off to a flying start, as they both looked smitten throughout their wedding ceremony and reception.

Steven now works as an investment banker and wants to change the stigma about men who work in finance. His true passion is football, which he played professionally until a severe attack stunted his confidence.

Above all else are his son and daughter, who he says mean everything to him. As his son has autism and a sensory disorder, he's hoping his wife is compassionate and understanding.

While we wait to see if Nelly is his perfect bride, here's everything you need to know about Steven.

Steven privately revealed to Nelly that he has two children. Picture: E4

How old MAFS UK's Steven?

Steven entered the experiment at 34 years old. His wife Nelly flattered him on his wedding day saying he looked younger.

Where is MAFS UK's Steven from?

Despite his Essex accent, Steven is originally from Newcastle and joked that his blood runs 'white and black'. But now he lives in Essex/London which explains his cockney twang.

He's followed on Instagram by Love Island's Ronnie Vint, who has a very similar way of speaking. While they haven't confirmed they know each other, they follow one another and have the football career in common.

Which football team did Steven Springett play for?

Steven revealed that he was a professional footballer before he was attacked by nine men outside of a club. He said the attack left him with multiple injuries and he fell into a mental rut for three years.

By the looks of Steven's social, and a few football sites, he played for Ebbsfleet United Football Club and Epsom And Ewell Football Club.

Steven is on MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

Is MAFS UK's Steven a dad?

Yes, Steven has a son and daughter from a previous relationship.

He revealed that his daughter Piper is nine years old and his son Reggie is 5 years old. Steven shared that his son has autism and sensory disorder.

Does MAFS UK's Steven have Instagram?

Yes, you can find him here @stevespringett4. He shares selfies, MAFS content, and there are a fair few throwbacks to his footballing days.

