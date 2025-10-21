MAFS UK's Steven finally speaks out amid Julia-Ruth affair rumours

MAFS UK's Steven finally addresses Julia-Ruth affair rumours. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

We've heard Julia-Ruth's side, now here's what Steven said.

Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth sparked affair rumours when she picked Steven to 'marry' in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid'. She then doubled down and admitted during a dinner party that she was physically attracted to Steven, in front of her husband Divarni.

Fans were confused because the only interaction shown between Julia-Ruth and Steven had been an argument. However, speaking to Cosmopolitan, Julia-Ruth had explained that she and Steven had an off-camera relationship.

She said: "In terms of anyone that I got on with and I was having a lot of laughs with, it was Steven - just for laughs... It wasn't shown, but our couples, Nelly and Steven, Divarni and I, we just got on the most."

After Julia-Ruth's dinner party confession, Steven has weighed in and seemingly put an end to affair rumours.

Leigh and Julia-Ruth had a big row during the dinner party. Picture: E4

When Julia-Ruth revealed that she was physically attracted to Steven, his wife Nelly quizzed him on whether Julia-Ruth had ever flirted with him.

Steven shared a screenshot from the show to his Instagram story, where Nelly had asked 'Has she ever flirted with you?'. He wrote over it: "Who would want to flirt with a walking red flat?!"

He later said he was just as "surprised" as the rest of the cast when his name was mentioned. He wrote under an Instagram post: "Can I have one Dinner Party where I'm not involved or mentioned please?!"

Steven called Julia-Ruth a 'walking red flag'. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in the week, Nelly and Steven had been the centre of conversation for the cast. Steven had been quizzed about how was treating Nelly which led to him storming out of a spa day.

Meanwhile, Nelly had been confronted by the cast that she liked Steven more than he liked her. Upset to be reminded of this, she left the room in tears.

After these scenes were aired, Steven apologised to Nelly. He said: "Difficult watch that one; let’s take away the personal level here and actually talk about my actions that led to what we saw on the other Big Day Out.

Steven became frustrated with the cast. Picture: E4

"Blinded by my own ego and not taking accountability sooner, I broke someone who never deserved to be broken & that was hard to re-watch."

He added: "I need to apologise to @drnellyp again here, because you should never have been put in that situation where you felt isolated and alone in a marriage. That’s on me and I’ll own every bit of hurt that has come from me."

For now, Nelly and Steven seem to be out of the spotlight but we'll have to see how the next commitment ceremony pans out.

MAFS UK continues tonight on E4 at 9pm.

