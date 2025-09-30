What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?
30 September 2025, 22:45
MAFS UK episode eight teased a row between grooms Steven and Keye, but what happened? Here's what we know.
Listen to this article
Married at First Sight UK couples Steven and Nelly, and Davide and Keye have been fan favourites of the show. However on Tuesday night's episode (30th September), an argument between grooms Keye and Steven was teased.
This came after the first commitment ceremony where both couples chose to stay in the experiment. While Davide was sick and couldn't attend the ceremony in person, he wrote a letter to Keye expressing his fond feelings towards him.
Nelly and Steven also had a positive first commitment ceremony, as Nelly opened up about her insecurities and need for approval. While Nelly acknowledged where she needs to improve, Steven also offered to give her more reassurance and they left the ceremony stronger then they arrived.
However marital bliss seems to have been short-lived as at the end of the episode, Steven was seen confronting Davide and Keye.
- Read more: MAFS UK's Steven responds after ex-girlfriend says he "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show
What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?
So far, we don't know exactly what happened between the grooms. However, from the preview it looks like Nelly confided in Keye about her relationship with Steven, and Steven didn't like another person being involved in their issues.
In the look ahead, Steven is seen saying to Nelly: "Other people don't need to know because you'll see a side of me that you probably won't like."
Davide, Keye and Steven are then shown together and Keye says: "I'm not having you say that I'm trying to come between your relationship. I'm not, I'm here for my relationship... so stupid"
Then Steven says to the cameras: "You're not a part of this relationship so see yourself out."
At the time of writing this is all we know about the confrontation, but we will update this page as soon as we have more details.
Read more MAFS UK news here:
- When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?
- MAFS UK’s Rebecca addresses lip and cheek filler speculation
- MAFS UK's Sarah shares 'reality' of honeymoon with Dean
- MAFS UK 2025 groom revealed to have worked on Bridgerton and Wicked
- MAFS UK's Sarah responds to trolls after backlash over Dean treatment
- MAFS bride Leigh breaks silence after "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah
MAFS UK 2025 couples:
- Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?
- Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?
- Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?
- Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?
- Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?
- Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?
- Are MAFS UK Nelly and Steven still together?
- Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?
- Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?