An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK episode eight teased a row between grooms Steven and Keye, but what happened? Here's what we know.

Married at First Sight UK couples Steven and Nelly, and Davide and Keye have been fan favourites of the show. However on Tuesday night's episode (30th September), an argument between grooms Keye and Steven was teased.

This came after the first commitment ceremony where both couples chose to stay in the experiment. While Davide was sick and couldn't attend the ceremony in person, he wrote a letter to Keye expressing his fond feelings towards him.

Nelly and Steven also had a positive first commitment ceremony, as Nelly opened up about her insecurities and need for approval. While Nelly acknowledged where she needs to improve, Steven also offered to give her more reassurance and they left the ceremony stronger then they arrived.

However marital bliss seems to have been short-lived as at the end of the episode, Steven was seen confronting Davide and Keye.

Nelly and Steven on their MAFS honeymoon in Jamaica. Picture: Instagram

What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?

So far, we don't know exactly what happened between the grooms. However, from the preview it looks like Nelly confided in Keye about her relationship with Steven, and Steven didn't like another person being involved in their issues.

In the look ahead, Steven is seen saying to Nelly: "Other people don't need to know because you'll see a side of me that you probably won't like."

Davide, Keye and Steven are then shown together and Keye says: "I'm not having you say that I'm trying to come between your relationship. I'm not, I'm here for my relationship... so stupid"

Then Steven says to the cameras: "You're not a part of this relationship so see yourself out."

Keye and Davide on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

At the time of writing this is all we know about the confrontation, but we will update this page as soon as we have more details.

