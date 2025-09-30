What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?

30 September 2025, 22:45

An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8
An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK episode eight teased a row between grooms Steven and Keye, but what happened? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK couples Steven and Nelly, and Davide and Keye have been fan favourites of the show. However on Tuesday night's episode (30th September), an argument between grooms Keye and Steven was teased.

This came after the first commitment ceremony where both couples chose to stay in the experiment. While Davide was sick and couldn't attend the ceremony in person, he wrote a letter to Keye expressing his fond feelings towards him.

Nelly and Steven also had a positive first commitment ceremony, as Nelly opened up about her insecurities and need for approval. While Nelly acknowledged where she needs to improve, Steven also offered to give her more reassurance and they left the ceremony stronger then they arrived.

However marital bliss seems to have been short-lived as at the end of the episode, Steven was seen confronting Davide and Keye.

Nelly and Steven on their MAFS honeymoon in Jamaica
Nelly and Steven on their MAFS honeymoon in Jamaica. Picture: Instagram

What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?

So far, we don't know exactly what happened between the grooms. However, from the preview it looks like Nelly confided in Keye about her relationship with Steven, and Steven didn't like another person being involved in their issues.

In the look ahead, Steven is seen saying to Nelly: "Other people don't need to know because you'll see a side of me that you probably won't like."

Davide, Keye and Steven are then shown together and Keye says: "I'm not having you say that I'm trying to come between your relationship. I'm not, I'm here for my relationship... so stupid"

Then Steven says to the cameras: "You're not a part of this relationship so see yourself out."

Keye and Davide on their MAFS wedding day
Keye and Davide on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

At the time of writing this is all we know about the confrontation, but we will update this page as soon as we have more details.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London

Where are the MAFS UK apartments?

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Married at First Sight UK bride Leigh has shared some surprising behind-the-scenes videos

MAFS UK's Leigh shares shocking videos from honeymoon with Leah

Hot On Capital

Kem Cetinay is playing padel for 24 hours for Make Some Noise

Find your nearest padel location!

Events

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

What does October 1st mean on TikTok? The relationship trend explained

TikTok October 1st meaning: The viral trend explained

Internet

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran both gave speeches at Selena and Benny's wedding

Taylor Swift gave emotional speech at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven, age, Job, children and football career revealed

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

MAFS UK groom Steven Springett has responded to claims made by an ex-girlfriend

MAFS UK's Steven responds after ex-girlfriend says he "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show
Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name

Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco holding hands and showing off their new wedding rings alongside a selfies of the couple on their wedding day

Selena Gomez's new husband Benny Blanco has hidden sweet mementos in his wedding ring

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

MAFS UK's Rebecca Fen responded to online trolls

MAFS UK’s Rebecca addresses lip and cheek filler speculation

Ashley pictured walking into his stag and Dean on his MAFS wedding day.

MAFS UK's Dean and Ashley's 'secret friendship' revealed

MAFS UK's Sarah shares 'reality' of honeymoon with Dean

MAFS UK's Sarah shares 'reality' of honeymoon with Dean

Julia-Ruth MAFS promo image and picture on Are You The One dating show.

MAFS UK viewers just realised why they recognise Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms in their wedding dresses and suits

How long is MAFS UK 2025 on for? Final Vows and end date details revealed

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

What days is MAFS UK on TV? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

More TV & Entertainment News

Rebecca is on Married at First Sight UK

Meet MAFS UK bride Rebecca - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Anita and Paul married on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's Anita and Paul still together?

Paul MAFS promo image and pictured smiling in a restaurant.

Meet MAFS UK groom Paul - Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Anita's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Anita - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Married at First Sight UK star Bailey and his daughter Bluebelle

Meet MAFS UK groom Bailey - Age, job, child, where he's from and height revealed

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Steven, Divarni, Dean and Joe at the stag do and Holly at the dinner party.

When do the MAFS UK 2025 dinner parties start?

Leigh and Leah pictured together on their wedding day and Leigh's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Leigh slams "awful" honeymoon edit in furious video

Joe and Maeve married on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Joe and Maeve still together?

Maeve's MAFS promo image and picture smiling in a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK’s Maeve - Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and child revealed