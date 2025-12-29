MAFS UK star teases major "drama" in upcoming second reunion episode
29 December 2025, 15:55 | Updated: 29 December 2025, 17:14
Married at First Sight UK 2025 is set for it's second reunion episode, and here's what we know about the "drama" that went on during filming.
If you hadn't quite had your Married at First Sight UK 2025 fix, no need to worry because another (yes, another) reunion episode is on the way and this time way less of the couples are together - which automatically means more drama.
During the last reunion, Davide and Keye put on a united front before splitting soon after. And, Bailey and Rebecca were even looking at shortening the distance in their long-distance relationship but after filming they went their separate ways too.
With just one couple still together, it's no wonder 2025 bride Leisha has revealed the upcoming episode is full to brink with drama!
Leisha, who was married to Essex lad Reiss on the show, was asked in an Instagram Q&A if a second reunion was coming. She replied: "There is indeed !! And ALOT of drama happened"
While she didn't spill anymore details on what that "drama" was, it's hoped by MAFS fans that things that have come to light since filming ended will be addressed. This includes Keye creating a dating profile which ultimately led to the end of his relationship with Davide.
It would also include Bailey and Rebecca splitting and him finding out that she's now dating a female football player.
The reunion episode is set to air in February, but no official dates have been revealed yet.
It was 2025 bride Rebecca who let slip that a second surprise reunion is on the way. On Instagram, she was doing a Q&A with her followers and revealed another MAFS UK get together was coming.
When asked when the next reunion was coming out, she simply replied: "February x."
