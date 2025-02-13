When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date finally 'confirmed'

13 February 2025, 12:13

Date for second MAFS UK reunion
Date for second MAFS UK reunion. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

The likes of Adam, Amy, Hannah, Holly, and more have been confirmed to return for the second MAFS UK reunion in February, PLUS some 2023 faces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've been (im)patiently waiting for this one! Ever since Adam Nightingale confirmed that a second reunion episode had been filmed back in December 2024 for Married at First Sight UK 2024, we have been on the edge of our seats waiting for a release date to be revealed.

Following Adam's news, it was reported that the second reunion featured some major drama for fan-favourite couple Kieran Chapman and Kristina Goodsell, as Kieran supposedly got with MAFS 2023 bride Erica Roberts when filming for the show ended and it was revealed during the second reunion.

From Hannah Norburn's feud with Holly Ditchfield to Lacey Martin and Nathan Campbell's messy post-show breakup, the MAFS UK 2024 cast definitely delivered on the drama front. And now they are coming back to our TV's for one final hurrah.

Here are all the details on the second reunion, including who's confirmed to be there and the release date.

Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024
Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

When is the second Married at First Sight UK reunion?

It is reported that the second MAFS UK reunion will be coming to TV on Monday 24th February. It's set to air at 9pm on E4 or it will available to stream on Channel 4's online service.

The first reunion was filmed in April 2024 and was aired at the end of the series in November. It's understood that the second reunion was filmed around the time the show was airing in November.

With couples who were happily together at the first reunion now having split, like Lacey and Nathan, the second reunion promises to bring some well needed closure on some of those relationships.

What time is the second MAFS UK reunion on TV?

Like their usual MAFS scheduling, the second reunion special is set to start at 9pm.

MAFS UK couple allegedly get removed by producers
MAFS UK experts. Picture: E4

Who is in the second MAFS UK reunion episode?

Out of the 22 people who made up the MAFS UK 2024 cast, only 10 have been confirmed as attendees. Ross McCarthy was reportedly dodging phone calls from producers after his turbulent split from Sacha Jones and Charlie Curtis, who was married to Eve Reid, claimed she wasn't invited back for the second reunion.

There are multiple names from the 2023 cast that reportedly filmed the reunion episode, which could have something to do with Kieran reportedly getting with Erica from that year's show.

Here's who will be in the special episode:

  • Adam Nightingale
  • Amy Kenyon
  • Hannah Norburn
  • Holly Ditchfield
  • Kieran Chapman
  • Kristina Goodsell
  • Lacey Martin
  • Nathan Campbell
  • Orson Nurse
  • Sacha Jones
  • Paul Liba (2023)
  • Matt Pilmoor (2023)
  • Ella Morgan (2023)
  • Erica Roberts (2023)
  • Shona Manderson (2023)
  • Sionnain Carmichael (2023)
  • Tasha Jay (2023)

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

What happened at the second MAFS UK 2024 reunion?

The only thing that has been reported so far about the upcoming reunion is that Erica revealed she and Kieran kissed and it "left Kristina and other cast members gobsmacked".

A source claiming to be Erica’s friend spoke to the tabloids saying: “Erica felt like Kristina needed to know. The kiss happened after MAFS had filmed and Kristina and Kieran had already called it quits, but the revelation still sent shockwaves through the room. Poor Kristina was stunned.”

The first MAFS UK 2024 reunion
The first MAFS UK 2024 reunion. Picture: E4

Well, you best believe Monday 24th February from 9pm we will be SAT for this final instalment of one of the most dramatic MAFS series so far.

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Where is Belle Gibson now? Did she go to jail?

Where is Belle Gibson now and did she go to jail? The true story behind Apple Cider Vinegar
Dumped Love Island star reveals truth of Ekin-Su and Elma's feud

Love Island's Tina reveals truth behind Ekin-Su and Elma's feud

Love Island

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

Love Island

Sammy Root is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Love Island

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

Love Island

Elma Pazar is back in the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars Elma Pazar: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo

Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo

Love Island fans shocked brutal moment in Elma and Curtis' All Stars row wasn't addressed

Love Island fans spot brutal forgotten detail in Elma and Curtis' All Stars row

Love Island

Temptation Island Spain: Where to watch the Montoya reality show online

Where to watch Temptation Island Spain with Montoya and Anita online

Did Montoya cheat on Anita? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya? Temptation Island Spain's viral scandal explained

Temptation Island Spain's Montoya and Anita cheating explained in full

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits