When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date finally 'confirmed'

Date for second MAFS UK reunion. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

The likes of Adam, Amy, Hannah, Holly, and more have been confirmed to return for the second MAFS UK reunion in February, PLUS some 2023 faces.

We've been (im)patiently waiting for this one! Ever since Adam Nightingale confirmed that a second reunion episode had been filmed back in December 2024 for Married at First Sight UK 2024, we have been on the edge of our seats waiting for a release date to be revealed.

Following Adam's news, it was reported that the second reunion featured some major drama for fan-favourite couple Kieran Chapman and Kristina Goodsell, as Kieran supposedly got with MAFS 2023 bride Erica Roberts when filming for the show ended and it was revealed during the second reunion.

From Hannah Norburn's feud with Holly Ditchfield to Lacey Martin and Nathan Campbell's messy post-show breakup, the MAFS UK 2024 cast definitely delivered on the drama front. And now they are coming back to our TV's for one final hurrah.

Here are all the details on the second reunion, including who's confirmed to be there and the release date.

Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

When is the second Married at First Sight UK reunion?

It is reported that the second MAFS UK reunion will be coming to TV on Monday 24th February. It's set to air at 9pm on E4 or it will available to stream on Channel 4's online service.

The first reunion was filmed in April 2024 and was aired at the end of the series in November. It's understood that the second reunion was filmed around the time the show was airing in November.

With couples who were happily together at the first reunion now having split, like Lacey and Nathan, the second reunion promises to bring some well needed closure on some of those relationships.

What time is the second MAFS UK reunion on TV?

Like their usual MAFS scheduling, the second reunion special is set to start at 9pm.

MAFS UK experts. Picture: E4

Who is in the second MAFS UK reunion episode?

Out of the 22 people who made up the MAFS UK 2024 cast, only 10 have been confirmed as attendees. Ross McCarthy was reportedly dodging phone calls from producers after his turbulent split from Sacha Jones and Charlie Curtis, who was married to Eve Reid, claimed she wasn't invited back for the second reunion.

There are multiple names from the 2023 cast that reportedly filmed the reunion episode, which could have something to do with Kieran reportedly getting with Erica from that year's show.

Here's who will be in the special episode:

Adam Nightingale

Amy Kenyon

Hannah Norburn

Holly Ditchfield

Kieran Chapman

Kristina Goodsell

Lacey Martin

Nathan Campbell

Orson Nurse

Sacha Jones

Paul Liba (2023)

Matt Pilmoor (2023)

Ella Morgan (2023)

Erica Roberts (2023)

Shona Manderson (2023)

Sionnain Carmichael (2023)

Tasha Jay (2023)

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

What happened at the second MAFS UK 2024 reunion?

The only thing that has been reported so far about the upcoming reunion is that Erica revealed she and Kieran kissed and it "left Kristina and other cast members gobsmacked".

A source claiming to be Erica’s friend spoke to the tabloids saying: “Erica felt like Kristina needed to know. The kiss happened after MAFS had filmed and Kristina and Kieran had already called it quits, but the revelation still sent shockwaves through the room. Poor Kristina was stunned.”

The first MAFS UK 2024 reunion. Picture: E4

Well, you best believe Monday 24th February from 9pm we will be SAT for this final instalment of one of the most dramatic MAFS series so far.

