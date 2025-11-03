Exclusive

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

3 November 2025, 12:26 | Updated: 3 November 2025, 12:28

MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation
MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation. Picture: Global / Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Sarah has finally addressed speculation that she and Joe ended up together on the show.

When season 10 of Married at First Sight UK began and it was clear that bride Sarah was not attracted to her groom Dean, fans began to speculate that she'd get with another groom. Namely, Joe (Maeve's ex), because she said she likes a man covered in tattoos, which Joe is.

It's also been reported that a new couple does form this season and that their escapades are revealed during the yet-to-be-confirmed reunion episode. A tabloid source claimed that the pair went away together and even got matching tattoos...

So, we had to the put the question to Sarah, did anything happen between her and Joe? Has she seen the rumours? Here's what she told us.

MAFS UK's Maeve and Joe during their third commitment ceremony
MAFS UK's Maeve and Joe during their third commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Sarah told us: "I have seen the rumours about me and Joe but I can absolutely say there is nothing to them, and nothing happened, and I had no intention of having any affair with Joe."

MAFS UK fans had begin to speculate about Sarah getting with Joe as she revealed she goes for tatted guys on her wedding day. During her honeymoon with Dean, Sarah even told production that she might be attracted to Dean if he "got some tattoos and lost some weight".

Sarah and Dean left the experiment a few weeks before Joe and Maeve, when the experts convinced them they were fighting for something that wasn't there.

Sarah and Dean during their final commitment ceremony
Sarah and Dean during their final commitment ceremony. Picture: Simon Johns / Channel 4

The end of Joe and Maeve's relationship was more drawn out as, despite telling her he loved her, Joe upped and left the experiment for days at a time.

During her second commitment ceremony alone, expert Mel Schilling read out a letter that Joe had written for Maeve. In the letter he had said: "I came into this process for the right reasons. I wanted to get married and meet my forever person and, one it was clear that that wasn't the case, my time in the experiment was done there and then.

"My only regret is that clearly we've left things in a negative way. But I'm adamant that both my decision to leave and my absence today is the best thing for me personally and our relationship."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK's most AWKWARD moments with Dean and Sarah | Capital

