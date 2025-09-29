MAFS UK's Sarah shares 'reality' of honeymoon with Dean

"TV gave you the drama but here’s the real Maldives…"

MAFS UK's Sarah shares 'reality' of honeymoon with Dean. Picture: Instagram / E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK bride Sarah has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her and Dean's honeymoon.

It's no secret to Married at First Sight UK viewers that Sarah and Dean have had a rough start to the experiment, with Sarah sharing she has no attraction to Dean.

Their honeymoon seemed full of tense moments as Sarah was constantly irritated by Dean breaking into song and rap at any point. And then there were the comments about Dean's weight which left him feeling "rejected".

Sarah admitted to Dean that she'd never been with a bigger person before and that the sexual spark could be there for her if he was smaller. She went on to tell the camera that if he lost some weight and got some tattoos she'd be attracted to him.

Sarah shared happy moments from her honeymoon to Dean. Picture: Instagram

The MAFS UK bride has already addressed backlash she's received from viewers and now she's shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her and Dean's honeymoon. She said the show gave us "drama" but that wasn't the "real" honeymoon.

Sharing various snaps from their honeymoon in the Maldives, she said: "TV gave you the drama 🎬😅 but here’s the real Maldives… fun, drinks & a lot of laughs 🌴🏖️🍹"

Dean commented: "See you did laugh at my jokes sometimes 😂"

When the show began airing, Sarah posted a quote on her Instagram story that read: "So many people inspire me to be nothing like them." Above the quote she wrote: "This one is for the trolls... x"

The fate of Sarah and Dean's relationship still remains unknown as the show is airing. But during the first dinner party of the series, Sarah is seen laughing and calling Dean a "care bear" to some of the other brides.

