MAFS UK’s Julia-Ruth dramatic return confirmed with an explosive reunion

7 November 2025, 10:39 | Updated: 7 November 2025, 10:45

Julia-Ruth pictured drinking and Nelly looking angry.
Julia-Ruth makes a dramatic return. Picture: E4

By Lily Bell

Tensions escalate between Married at First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth and Nelly in Sunday night's episode preview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official, Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth will make her explosive return to the show after her dramatic exit.

Following a rocky few weeks, it was at the couples retreat where Julia-Ruth and Divarni decided their relationship was officially over. At their final commitment ceremony, Julia-Ruth told the experts their "relationship is in the gutter", whilst Divarni said his wife took "no accountability".

Since Julia-Ruth's departure from MAFS, she has been very active on social media. She's posted a wild music video that slammed the experts, and teased the continuation of her 'villain' journey.

Now, the teaser for the upcoming episode(Sunday 9th November) reveals that she returned to ruffle a few more feathers.

Julia-Ruth pictured strutting into a room.
Julia-Ruth returned to MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

In the teaser, the remaining couples appear to be separated from their partners and joined by past bride and grooms, with Julia-Ruth being one of them.

In the preview, Julia-Ruth can be seen strutting in, saying: "She's back!"

A gobsmacked Nelly swiftly responded to her arrival, saying: "Your behaviour...disgusting".

Then, in a shocking turn of events, the cast can be seen questioning an unknown individual about a “wife or husband swap” that's set to be exposed. Maeve can be seen shouting "Was it you or was it him?", while Keye asked the unknown individual "Have you slept with him?".

Although the identities of the 'new couple' involved in the wife or husband swap are unknown, MAFS fans believe it'll be Julia-Ruth and Steven, with many dating theories being thrown around.

Julia-Ruth pictured mid-argument.
Julia-Ruth and Nelly clashed at the couples retreat dinner party. Picture: E4

Issues between Julia-Ruth and Nelly first arose during their spa retreat, when Julia-Ruth revealed she wanted to 'marry' Steven in a game of 'Snog, Marry, Avoid', despite having an explosive dinner party argument with him a few weeks prior.

At the following commitment ceremony, Nelly claimed that Julia-Ruth had plotted to stay in the experiment with hopes that she'd be partnered with Steven for Partner Swap week.

Nelly told the experts: "After last week's commitment ceremony, she'd met some people from the group and said that she'd really fancied Steven and that she needs to stay for two more weeks because she hopes she gets him for Partner Swap."

Julia-Ruth didn't deny the comment but argued that it had been "a group of them", however she didn't explain further.

Things finally boiled over at the couples retreat dinner party, where Nelly claimed Julia-Ruth's comments "could have really damaged my relationship".

MAFS UK continues on E4 this Sunday at 9pm.

