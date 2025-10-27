MAFS UK's Reiss accused of lying by second ex about the show

Reiss called out by second ex on TikTok after his allegedly lie. Picture: E4 & TikTok

By Lily Bell

The offscreen relationship drama continues for this MAFS groom after a second ex speaks out.

Married At First Sight UK groom Reiss has been called out by a second ex after he allegedly lied about going on the show, telling her he was flying to Bali.

Experts matched Essex lad Reiss with Scottish lass Leisha. Despite a rocky start to married life, marked by a horror attack during their honeymoon and a eventful journey home, the couple seem to have finally found their rhythm and settled into living together.

Whilst MAFS fans have followed the onscreen drama play out, there's also been major drama playing out offscreen, with Reiss's past relationship coming to light – specifically his previous romance with TOWIE's Dani Imbert. And now, a second ex has come out of the woodworks, having taken to social media to shared the alleged lies he told her before going on the show.

Leisha and Reiss at the recent commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

In a TikTok video, shared by a woman named Kyiis, she claimed Reiss was with her the night before he went to participate on the show as he was supposedly flying to Bali.

She said: "So many people have asked now so I feel like I have to do a story time. So, Reiss said he was going to Bali - not to go and get married. And I stayed at his the night before... he didn't mention it."

She added: "But that wasn't the only lie, so I'm glad it's all out now."

At the end of the video she added a screenshot from her conversation with Reiss' ex Dani Imbert. Dani wrote: "IM SCREAMING, I think we were sharing the same man🤣🤣🤣. He makes me ill what a clown."

Kyiis replied: "Omgggg his 'Bali' trip wasn't the only lie 🫣😂."

Dani continued: "Babe he told me he couldn't see me the week of him flying because he 'needed to get his head straight' must've just been with you 😭🤣."

Kylie added: "Honestly couldn't make it up if we tried 😅🤍. As if we weren't going to see the show😂."

Kyiis claimed Reiss stayed over the night before he went on MAFS. Picture: TikTok

Before Kyiis, who owns Kissed Clinic in Essex, shared her storytime about Reiss, she posted a TikTok hinting at previous with a MAFS groom.

She captioned the video: "When all your clients keep talking about Married At First Sight... and the guy you were dating up until the night he left is on there 👀 😂 but you're just tryna stay out the drama."

Some of this year’s cast, including Maeve, Keye and wife Leisha, even joined the conversation, with Maeve making her intentions clear.

Maeve tagged Keye in the comments with an eye rolling emoji, to which a fan asked "Girl what are you doing here" and she jokingly replied, "For the tea, of course 🫖 💗".

Meanwhile, Leisha responded "👏👏" to a fan who commented, "100% Reiss".

