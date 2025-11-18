MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

Reiss revealed he reconciled with his ex after MAFS filming wrapped. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK's Reiss has confirmed he reconciled with his TOWIE ex-girlfriend after he split from ex-wife Leisha.

Married At First Sight UK's Reiss has confirmed he got back with his TOWIE ex, Dani Imbert, once filming for the show had wrapped.

Intruder couple Reiss and Leisha had a rocky start to married life, but at times they were one of the strongest couples on the show. Despite making it to final vows, things weren't meant to be, as the couple split just weeks after the special ceremony.

Speaking at the reunion, Leisha said: "I am devastated that my marriage with Reiss hasn’t worked out. I still love Reiss, I think about him everyday." Reiss shared his side and said: "Sadly we couldn’t make our marriage work and I haven’t seen Leisha since it ended."

Now, in a post-show interview, Reiss has confirmed he went back to his ex-girlfriend, who he dated for few months in 2023 after MAFS filming had wrapped.

Leisha revealed at the reunion the pair had split. Picture: E4

Speaking about his reconciliation, Reiss told the tabloids: “Dani contacted me. When it was done with me and Leisha, Dani contacted me on FaceTime.”

Reiss admitted it was hard when his ex got back in contact, as there was still love there, and that's why they briefly got back together. He said: “I was in love with Dani, she was the last person I was in love with. And when we broke up it wasn’t on bad terms.

"So we started seeing each other for a bit and she wasn’t even mad about the MAFS situation. But, before I knew it, she said, ‘I’m going to Dubai’. And she left."

"She just started being really funny. When she got to Dubai, I saw she was putting up posts about me and I was hearing stuff that she was saying. I thought we were good but she’s out there saying these hurtful things about me. I’m a bit disappointed," he added.

In a recent Instagram reel, Reiss has said it feels like a weight's been lifted off his shoulders now that he can confirm the status of his relationships.

The "posts" made by Dani that Reiss mentioned in his interview, refer to when she reposted the teaser of Reiss and Leisha's wedding day on her story, with the caption: "Don't make me screammmmmm, no comment."

Later, at the ITV Reality showcase in August, Dani spoke to Closer online and said: "I mean, [Reiss] told me he was going travelling, but yeah, he’s married, which is great."

Dani admitted she wouldn’t be tuning in to watch her ex's new relationship unfold. She said: "I’m not going to be tuning in. No, I’m okay."

In response to Reiss' recent interview, Dani's representative spoke out, saying: “Reiss’ version of events is very different to the truth. His account is full of untruths.”

Reiss and Dani dated in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Since this news has all come out, ex-wife Leisha reposted a news article on her Instagram stories about Reiss getting back with his ex.

In another story, she revealed she would be addressing her side soon, saying: "I'm going to address this last post. As Reiss himself has released a statement admitting he got back with his ex straight after splitting with me, not long after the final vows. Also there is a lot more to the story."

She continued: "I've got a couple of interviews today, and I will be doing Q+As today. I've had time to process this and as much as I was heartbroken and hurt when I found all this out, I've had my time to heal and feel now I can address it without getting to upset about it all now.

"I promise you all I came into this with the purest of intentions, really open and honest about wanting to find a life long partner."

