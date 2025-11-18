MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

18 November 2025, 12:01 | Updated: 18 November 2025, 14:42

Reiss and Leisha pictured at final vows and Reiss and Leisha posing together.
Reiss revealed he reconciled with his ex after MAFS filming wrapped. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK's Reiss has confirmed he reconciled with his TOWIE ex-girlfriend after he split from ex-wife Leisha.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Reiss has confirmed he got back with his TOWIE ex, Dani Imbert, once filming for the show had wrapped.

Intruder couple Reiss and Leisha had a rocky start to married life, but at times they were one of the strongest couples on the show. Despite making it to final vows, things weren't meant to be, as the couple split just weeks after the special ceremony.

Speaking at the reunion, Leisha said: "I am devastated that my marriage with Reiss hasn’t worked out. I still love Reiss, I think about him everyday." Reiss shared his side and said: "Sadly we couldn’t make our marriage work and I haven’t seen Leisha since it ended."

Now, in a post-show interview, Reiss has confirmed he went back to his ex-girlfriend, who he dated for few months in 2023 after MAFS filming had wrapped.

Leisha pictured at the MAFS reunion looking emotional.
Leisha revealed at the reunion the pair had split. Picture: E4

Speaking about his reconciliation, Reiss told the tabloids: “Dani contacted me. When it was done with me and Leisha, Dani contacted me on FaceTime.”

Reiss admitted it was hard when his ex got back in contact, as there was still love there, and that's why they briefly got back together. He said: “I was in love with Dani, she was the last person I was in love with. And when we broke up it wasn’t on bad terms.

"So we started seeing each other for a bit and she wasn’t even mad about the MAFS situation. But, before I knew it, she said, ‘I’m going to Dubai’. And she left."

"She just started being really funny. When she got to Dubai, I saw she was putting up posts about me and I was hearing stuff that she was saying. I thought we were good but she’s out there saying these hurtful things about me. I’m a bit disappointed," he added.

In a recent Instagram reel, Reiss has said it feels like a weight's been lifted off his shoulders now that he can confirm the status of his relationships.

The "posts" made by Dani that Reiss mentioned in his interview, refer to when she reposted the teaser of Reiss and Leisha's wedding day on her story, with the caption: "Don't make me screammmmmm, no comment."

Later, at the ITV Reality showcase in August, Dani spoke to Closer online and said: "I mean, [Reiss] told me he was going travelling, but yeah, he’s married, which is great."

Dani admitted she wouldn’t be tuning in to watch her ex's new relationship unfold. She said: "I’m not going to be tuning in. No, I’m okay."

In response to Reiss' recent interview, Dani's representative spoke out, saying: “Reiss’ version of events is very different to the truth. His account is full of untruths.”

Reiss and Dani pictured smiling together at a bbq.
Reiss and Dani dated in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Since this news has all come out, ex-wife Leisha reposted a news article on her Instagram stories about Reiss getting back with his ex.

In another story, she revealed she would be addressing her side soon, saying: "I'm going to address this last post. As Reiss himself has released a statement admitting he got back with his ex straight after splitting with me, not long after the final vows. Also there is a lot more to the story."

She continued: "I've got a couple of interviews today, and I will be doing Q+As today. I've had time to process this and as much as I was heartbroken and hurt when I found all this out, I've had my time to heal and feel now I can address it without getting to upset about it all now.

"I promise you all I came into this with the purest of intentions, really open and honest about wanting to find a life long partner."

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

Keye and Davide pictured at the reunion and Keye posing.

MAFS UK’s Keye confirms split after Davide found his dating profile

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at final vows and a glamorous photo.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca confirms split with savage swipe at Bailey

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Hot On Capital

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' partner revealed

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Eddie Kadi is taking on the jungle critters on I'm A Celebrity 2025

I'm A Celebrity Eddie Kadi's age, how he got famous and family life

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

Does Lucas die in Stranger Things 5? Here's what Caleb McLaughlin has said

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Leah's MAFS promo image and pictured with new girlfriend Maz Pacheco.

MAFS UK’s Leah confirms relationship with footballer after Leigh split

Angry Ginge eats camel toe on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge gags over camel toe in first trial of the series

A screenshot from an Angry Ginge YouTube video and celebrating at the Sidemen charity match.

What is Angry Ginge's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Aitch at Pride Of Britain awards and pictured posing in a Man United top.

What is Aitch's real name? I'm A Celeb contestant's alias explained

Angry Ginge's I'm A Celeb promo image and a smiling selfie at Man City football stadium.

Who is Angry Ginge? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age and why he's famous revealed

Jack Osbourne I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Jack Osbourne? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, dad, wife and health battle revealed
Shona McGarty's promo image and a selfie from Instagram.

Who is I'm A Celeb's Shona McGarty? Age, fiancé, acting career and more

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

Ruby Wax's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is Ruby Wax? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, husband, children and career revealed

Kelly Brook is taking her spot in 2025's I'm A Celebrity line up

I'm A Celebrity's Kelly Brook's real name, movies and TV shows, husband and more revealed

I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV with filming locations confirmed to be back in Australia

I'm A Celebrity 2025 filming locations revealed

Alex Scott I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured at a red carpet.

Who is Alex Scott? I’m A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, girlfriend and football career revealed
Lisa Riley has swapped the Yorkshire Dales for I'm A Celebrity in 2025

I'm A Celebrity's Lisa Riley's age, TV shows, partner and more revealed

More TV & Entertainment News

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Martin Kemp is heading into the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2025

I'm A Celebrity's Martin Kemp's age, how he become famous, wife and children revealed

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? Save You book summary

How does Maxton Hall season 2 end? A full Save You book summary

The full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

I'm A Celebrity winner's list in order - every King and Queen of the jungle so far

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Julia-Ruth looking confused and Joe taking a selfie.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Joe's matching tattoo and meaning revealed

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Leigh and Leah, and Keye and Davide pictured on their wedding day.

When was MAFS UK 2025 filmed?

MAFS 2025 is bringing us a two part reunion

MAFS UK 2025 reunion details confirmed