MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star to go on show
12 October 2025, 21:00
"Reiss had led her to believe they had a future together."
Listen to this article
It's rumoured Married At First Sight UK groom Reiss, left his TOWIE ex Dani Imbert 'humiliated' after he dumped her to go on the show.
The MAFS experts matched Reiss with Leisha, a Scottish lass who was ready to settle down. Leisha's overexcited nature at the alter proved a little too much for him, he remarked: "She's 100 miles an hour. I hope it doesn't turn to 1,000 miles an hour." Unfortunately, a horrific accident on their honeymoon suggests things didn't improve for the newlyweds.
Before appearing on MAFS, the groom dated TOWIE star Dani Imbert for a few months in 2023. It's now been reported that since his wedding was aired on the show, Dani has been left shocked as She was reportedly led to believe they would rekindle their romance.
- Read more: MAFS UK groom Reiss’ celebrity ex speaks out after his TV appearance
- Read more: MAFS UK's Davide unrecognisable in pre-weight loss transformation pics
A source told MailOnline: "Dani had been dating Reiss from early 2023 until May 2024, when they briefly split because she feared he was more interested in fame than their relationship.
"Despite the split, they continued seeing each other in secret and were still together in March 2025, when, without Dani knowing, he began filming Married At First Sight UK.
"Reiss told Dani he was going travelling and promised they would reconnect and become official again."
"Dani now feels hurt and betrayed; they had been in a long-term relationship, and Reiss had led her to believe they had a future together. In reality, he was filming a dating show and would go on to marry another woman," they added.
After their breakup, Reiss had told the Daily Mail that Dani is a "great girl" and said he thought about her often, wishing her nothing but the best.
When he appeared on MAFS UK, having been single for 6 months, Reiss confirmed that he was ready for commitment as his last relationship came to an end "because the bickering became too much".
He added: "When a girl leaves you, you feel abandoned and lost."
Whilst MAFS is still airing, we don't have confirmation whether Leisha and Reiss are still together or not. Plus, Reiss has not addressed the rumours that he promised he and Dani would reconnect and become official again.
