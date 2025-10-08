MAFS UK groom Reiss’ celebrity ex speaks out after his TV appearance

Reiss dated TOWIE star Dani Imbert in 2023. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Is MAFS UK's Reiss dating TOWIE's Dani Imbert? MAFS UK groom Reiss' rumoured ex-girlfriend, who stars on The Only Way Is Essex, revealed.

Married At First Sight UK groom Reiss has been the centre of drama after a clip posted by E4 has sparked datuing rumours after he was recently spotted with his TOWIE ex Dani Imbert.

The Essex lad joined MAFS in hopes to be matched with someone blonde and petite with an element of glamour. He was paired with Leisha, a Scottish lass ready to settle down. On their wedding, Reiss was unsure about her loud personality and said she was "a little bit over the top".

Before appearing on MAFS, the groom reportedly dated TOWIE star Dani Imbert for a few months in 2023. Now, rumours have started swirling that the pair briefly rekindled their romance recently - with fans and Dani’s co-stars providing major hints that they reunited not too long ago.

Dani reacted to Reiss's appearance on MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Is MAFS UK's Reiss dating TOWIE's Dani Imbert?

Before last night's episode aired (Tuesday 7th October), E4 posted a teaser clip on Instagram from Leisha and Reiss' wedding day.

On the clip, someone commented: "Wait a second I see him last month in Harlow with that towie bird @daniimbert 😂😂😂😂."

Dani's TOWIE co-stars and close friends, Ella Rae Wise and Harry Debridge both responded adding to the speculation. Ella replied "I think I did too", whilst Harry added "same xoxo".

Another fan chimed in adding more detail to the rumoured rekindled romance, they wrote: "Wasn’t he in Dani’s stories a couple of weeks ago with the dog..."

Not long after the initial clip was posted, Dani reposted it on her story and captioned it: "Don't make me screammmmmm, no comment."

Dani expressed her love for Reiss on Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about her romance with Reiss in 2023, she told tabloids: "I am seeing someone else now to be completely honest. We knew each other before the whole me and Roman situation, we were kind of seeing each other.

"I would say I’m not speaking to anyone else, he’s not speaking to anyone else. We are pretty exclusive."

Whilst they were dating, she did an Instagram Q&A where she expressed her love for him. A fan wrote: "You seem happy, good to see you glow! Loved Sunday's ep."

Dani responded: "The happiest, thank you."

Whilst MAFS is still airing, we don't have confirmation whether Leisha and Reiss are still together or not. Plus, Reiss has also not addressed the rumours that he was seen recently with his ex.

