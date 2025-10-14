Did MAFS UK groom Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert?

Did MAFS UK's Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert? Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Did Married At First Sight UK groom Reiss Boyce date TOWIE's Dani Imbert? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK groom Reiss Boyce has been romantically linked to The Only Way is Essex star Dani Imbert, but when did they date and what happened?

Single for six months, Reiss joined MAFS to be matched with someone who is 'blonde and petite, with an element of glamour'. The experts matched him with Scottish lass Leisha. The newlyweds got off to rocky start after Leisha's nerves got the better of her during her vows, leaving Reiss unsure about her loud personality.

Unfortunately, things have only continued to go downhill for the couple as Leisha was rushed to hospital after a horror attack during their honeymoon. Then, at their first dinner party, Reiss told the boys about their rough journey home - Leisha had gotten drunk and was sick on herself. She then went on to talk to a man in his 20s for an hour.

Whilst the onscreen drama plays out, there's been major offscreen speculation about Reiss's past with TOWIE's Dani - so here's everything we know.

Reiss was matched with Leisha. Picture: E4

Did MAFS UK's Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert?

Yes, Reiss dated Dani for a few months in 2023 and reportedly reunited recently, in 2025.

The couple first went public with their romance in spring 2023, following Dani's fling with co-star Roman Hackett. At the time, Dani told tabloids she was seeing someone new, who she knew before the "Roman situation".

Their romance was short-lived as months later Dani removed all trace of Reiss from her Instagram profile.

However, in a twist of events they apparently reunited in March 2025. A source told MailOnline: "Dani had been dating Reiss from early 2023 until May 2024, when they briefly split because she feared he was more interested in fame than their relationship.

"Despite the split, they continued seeing each other in secret and were still together in March 2025, when, without Dani knowing, he began filming Married At First Sight UK.

"Reiss told Dani he was going travelling and promised they would reconnect and become official again."

"Dani now feels hurt and betrayed; they had been in a long-term relationship, and Reiss had led her to believe they had a future together. In reality, he was filming a dating show and would go on to marry another woman," they added.

Dani expressed her love for Reiss on Instagram Q&A in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Just days after it was confirmed that Reiss would be appearing on MAFS, Dani spoke to Closer online. She said: "I mean, he told me he was going travelling, but yeah, he’s married, which is great."

Dani also revealed she wouldn’t be tuning in to watch her ex's new relationship unfold - which was unsurprising given her reaction to his appearance on MAFS. When she found out, she post an E4 clip from Leisha and Reiss' wedding day to her IG story and wrote: "Don't make me screammmmmm, no comment."

Whilst MAFS is still airing, we don't have confirmation whether Leisha and Reiss are still together or not. But Reiss did tell the DailyMail that Dani is a "great girl", and he thought of her often, wishing her only the best.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.