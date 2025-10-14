Did MAFS UK groom Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert?

14 October 2025, 21:00

Reiss' MAFS promo image and Dani pictured posing.
Did MAFS UK's Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert? Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Did Married At First Sight UK groom Reiss Boyce date TOWIE's Dani Imbert? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK groom Reiss Boyce has been romantically linked to The Only Way is Essex star Dani Imbert, but when did they date and what happened?

Single for six months, Reiss joined MAFS to be matched with someone who is 'blonde and petite, with an element of glamour'. The experts matched him with Scottish lass Leisha. The newlyweds got off to rocky start after Leisha's nerves got the better of her during her vows, leaving Reiss unsure about her loud personality.

Unfortunately, things have only continued to go downhill for the couple as Leisha was rushed to hospital after a horror attack during their honeymoon. Then, at their first dinner party, Reiss told the boys about their rough journey home - Leisha had gotten drunk and was sick on herself. She then went on to talk to a man in his 20s for an hour.

Whilst the onscreen drama plays out, there's been major offscreen speculation about Reiss's past with TOWIE's Dani - so here's everything we know.

Reiss and Leisha pictured on their MAFS wedding day.
Reiss was matched with Leisha. Picture: E4

Did MAFS UK's Reiss date TOWIE's Dani Imbert?

Yes, Reiss dated Dani for a few months in 2023 and reportedly reunited recently, in 2025.

The couple first went public with their romance in spring 2023, following Dani's fling with co-star Roman Hackett. At the time, Dani told tabloids she was seeing someone new, who she knew before the "Roman situation".

Their romance was short-lived as months later Dani removed all trace of Reiss from her Instagram profile.

However, in a twist of events they apparently reunited in March 2025. A source told MailOnline: "Dani had been dating Reiss from early 2023 until May 2024, when they briefly split because she feared he was more interested in fame than their relationship.

"Despite the split, they continued seeing each other in secret and were still together in March 2025, when, without Dani knowing, he began filming Married At First Sight UK.

"Reiss told Dani he was going travelling and promised they would reconnect and become official again."

"Dani now feels hurt and betrayed; they had been in a long-term relationship, and Reiss had led her to believe they had a future together. In reality, he was filming a dating show and would go on to marry another woman," they added.

Dani and Reiss pictured on Dani's Instagram story in 2023.
Dani expressed her love for Reiss on Instagram Q&A in 2023. Picture: Instagram

Just days after it was confirmed that Reiss would be appearing on MAFS, Dani spoke to Closer online. She said: "I mean, he told me he was going travelling, but yeah, he’s married, which is great."

Dani also revealed she wouldn’t be tuning in to watch her ex's new relationship unfold - which was unsurprising given her reaction to his appearance on MAFS. When she found out, she post an E4 clip from Leisha and Reiss' wedding day to her IG story and wrote: "Don't make me screammmmmm, no comment."

Whilst MAFS is still airing, we don't have confirmation whether Leisha and Reiss are still together or not. But Reiss did tell the DailyMail that Dani is a "great girl", and he thought of her often, wishing her only the best.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

MAFS UK 2025 couples:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

MAFS UK's Dean reveals post-show weight loss journey

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Hannah's MAFS 2024 promo image and Leisha pictured at her first party.

MAFS 2024 star Hannah fumes at E4 after Leisha's explosive first dinner party

MAFS 2025 cast pictured together.

MAFS UK cast ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Maeve pictured in 2019 and MAFS promo image.

MAFS UK's Maeve looks completely unrecognisable in old pictures

Reiss MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with ex Dani Imbert.

MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star to go on show

Hot On Capital

Anne-Marie has finally revealed her baby son's unique name

Anne-Marie finally reveals baby son's unique name and meaning

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Boots season 2: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who's Niall Horan’s girlfriend? 6 things to know about Amelia 'Mia' Woolley

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since 2020

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley's complete relationship timeline

Dan and Phil open up about their relationship: "We're partners in everything."

YouTubers Dan and Phil confirm they've been in a relationship for 16 years

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more
Perrie Edwards of Little Mix [left]. Perrie and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix [right].

Perrie Edwards interacts with Jesy Nelson for first time since Little Mix split

What does Semper Fi mean in English? Sullivan's tattoo in Boots explained

What does Semper Fi mean in English? Sullivan's tattoo in Boots explained

Is Sullivan gay in Boots on Netflix? His secret past explained

Is Sullivan gay in Boots on Netflix? His secret past explained

What are Taylor Swift's Wood lyrics about and what do they mean?

What does 'Ah-matized' mean? Taylor Swift's sexual Wood lyrics explained

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary will be released in December

Taylor Swift confirms six-episode Eras Tour docuseries coming to Disney+

Louis Tomlinson reveals One Direction split came down to one member

Louis Tomlinson reveals One Direction split came down to one member

Bridgerton season 4 will be released in two parts on January 29th and February 26th

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

Feel Yourself Friday on Capital

Capital Breakfast’s Feel Yourself Friday

Wicked fans spot major easter egg in new Wicked: For Good poster

Wicked fans spot major easter egg in new Wicked: For Good poster

MAFS UK bride was rushed to hospital after a honeymoon accident.

MAFS UK bride rushed to hospital after honeymoon horror

MAFS UK's Caspar married 'woman of his dreams' year after Emma marriage

MAFS UK's Caspar married 'woman of his dreams' year after Emma marriage

Here's why hit dating show MAFS UK is no longer airing on Thursdays

Here's why MAFS UK isn't on Thursdays

Kem Cetinay in tears as he crossed the finishing line of his mega 24-hour padel challenge

Kem Cetinay brought to tears as he finishes epic 24-hour padel challenge

MAFS expert pictured together and bride Sarah looking shocked.

How much do the MAFS UK cast get paid?

More TV & Entertainment News

Monster's Charlie Hunnam defends "hunamising" Ed Gein following criticism

Monster actor Charlie Hunnam defends "humanising" Ed Gein following criticism

I'm A Celebrity will be back for its 25th season.

When does I'm A Celeb start this year?

Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 finale shocks fans with plot twist

Is Alex Russo dead? Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 plot twist explained

Rebecca MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses claims Bailey cheated on her during filming

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

Love Island's Chris and Kem share emotional reunion for Capital's Make Some Noise

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

April and Leo said 'I do' on MAFS UK 2025

Are MAFS UK's April and Leo still together?

April's MAFS promo image and a selfie.

Meet MAFS UK bride April - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

Leo's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK groom Leo - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed

Reiss's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with ex Dani Imbert in 2023.

MAFS UK groom Reiss’ celebrity ex speaks out after his TV appearance

Abi's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK bride Abi - Age, job, where she's from and Instagram revealed

John's MAFS promo image and pictured on his wedding day.

Meet MAFS UK groom John - Age, job, where he's from and more revealed