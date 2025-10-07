Meet MAFS UK groom Reiss - Age, job, where he's from and reality ex revealed

MAFS UK 2025 is welcoming Reiss to the experiment to find love. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK 2025 is introducing Reiss Boyce as a groom but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the contestant from how old he is to his Instagram.

Married At First Sight UK has introduced viewers to Reiss Boyce, an Essex lad who is ready to marry the woman of his dreams.

Single for six months, Reiss admitted at the stag do he liked to start conversations with women at the supermarket by deliberately calling them the wrong name, hoping he would get their real name - and maybe a date. Leaving the supermarket behind, he entrusted the experts to match him with someone who is blonde, petite with an element of glamour.

They matched him with Leisha, a Scottish lass who is ready to settle down. Their wedding day was unforgettable - though perhaps for the wrong reasons. Leisha's nerves got the better of her during her vows, leaving Reiss unsure about her loud personality. He said to cameras: "Leisha's vows...she's quite loud. A little bit over the top. That could drive me round the bend."

As we follow the journey of Reiss and Leisha - here's everything we know about Reiss, from his age, where’s he from, his job and more revealed.

Reiss hoped his bride would be blonde, petite with an element of glamour. Picture: E4

How old is MAFS UK Reiss?

Reiss joined the dating show at 33 years old.

He is a strong believer in manifesting what you want, so he hoped the universe and the experts would work together to bring him the perfect partner.

Where is MAFS UK Reiss from?

Reiss is from Essex, a county in southeast England.

Reiss admitted that people's first impression is often that he's a pretty boy, but he wants to change that so people see than he's more than just a pretty face.

Reiss has been single for six months. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK Reiss job?

Reiss doesn't mind getting his hands dirty working as a painter and decorator.

Reiss is the owner of a refurbishment and decorating based in Essex and Hertfordshire, with over 30 years experience. However, his new wife is based in Edinburgh, over a seven hour drive away, so we wonder if distance could be a problem.

What is MAFS UK Reiss looking for?

Having been single for six months, Reiss hoped the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson would match him with someone who is blonde, petite with an element of glamour.

Reiss loves a romantic gesture and isn't afraid to make the woman of his dreams feel special.

Who is MAFS UK Reiss's ex-girlfriend?

It’s been revealed that Reiss dated TOWIE star Dani Imbert in 2023. The couple went public with their romance in the spring following her fling with co-star Roman Hackett.

During that time, she told tabloids: "I am seeing someone else now to be completely honest. We knew each other before the whole me and Roman situation, we were kind of seeing each other.”

However, it wasn’t meant to be as they ended things towards the end of 2023 with Dani removing all trace of Reiss from her Instagram profile.

Dani seemed to be surprised by Reiss' appearance on MAFS. She reposted a video on her Instagram story and wrote: "Don't make me screammmmmm, no comment."

Reiss dated TOWIE star Dani Imbert in 2023. Picture: Instagram

What is MAFS UK Reiss's Instagram?

You can keep up to date with the Essex lad here: @reiss.boyce1111

