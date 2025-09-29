MAFS UK’s Rebecca addresses lip and cheek filler speculation

The Married at First Sight bride and aesthetics nurse also reacted to people saying she's older than 32.

29 September 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 29 September 2025, 21:15

MAFS UK's Rebecca Fen responded to online trolls
MAFS UK's Rebecca Fen responded to online trolls. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK bride Rebecca has responded to fans speculating that she's had 'too much' lip and cheek filler.

Sadly, starring on a reality TV show makes you vulnerable to the public commenting on your appearance, and Married at First Sight UK is no exception.

Amy, from last year's cast, revealed that after the show she had decided to get her lip filler dissolved due to endless comments about the size of her lips. She then went onto share that she had flown out to Turkey to have a canthopexy - a procedure that tightens the outer corner of the lower eyelid, which is typically used to achieve a more almond shaped eye.

After being on the show, she said: “My insecurities are just through the roof. I'm so sad. It's been very rough. On just one post I had more than three hundred people just saying absolutely disgusting things about me, going in about my jaw."

And this year, bride Rebecca - who knows all about cosmetic treatments as she has her own aesthetics clinic - has faced a lot of trolling about her looks. But now she's speaking out.

Rebecca on her MAFS wedding day
Rebecca on her MAFS wedding day. Picture: E4

Rebecca first responded to an overwhelming amount of viewers saying she looks older than she says she is. In a video posted across all of her socials, she said: "Just to clear a couple of things up, the comments make me laugh. First of all, I am 32!

"There's been so many comments about, 'She's 42, she's 52. How dare she say she's 32!'. I am 32, I used to tell everyone I'm 29, which obviously I'm not going to get away with anymore."

She added: "But I'm nearly 33 so I think the trolls would probably be quite happy that I'm a full year older and closer to the age they think I am. But yes, I can confirm I am 32."

Among the comments about how old Rebecca is, there have been comments about what work she's had done to her face.

On X, one viewer wrote: "rebecca’s face is very confusing to look at cos where do i focus - the chin??? the nose??? the overfilled lips???? the pillowy cheekbones???? there’s a lot going on #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSightUK"

Rebecca responded to these comments, saying: "There were quite a few comments about my cheeks and my lips being 'overinflated', and how that's distorted my face. My cheeks and my lips are au naturale.

"Don't get me wrong, like everything else is plastic, I've had a lot of work done. But my cheeks and my lips are the natural parts of me, so I've found that quite interesting."

Rebecca is a trained nurse practitioner who now works in aesthetics, so it's no wonder she's had some work done.

While she didn't expand on exactly what procedures she's had, her clinic offers a variety of botox and filler, as well as vitamin B12 shots.

Rebecca married Bailey on the show and although their wedding day didn't get off to the best start, their honeymoon changed things for the pair. By the end of the honeymoon they revealed that they had been intimate and seemed on the path to becoming a stronger couple.

