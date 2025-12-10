MAFS UK's Rebecca confirms new relationship after split from Bailey

MAFS UK's Rebecca has confirmed a "new love" on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK's Rebecca has taken to social media to confirm her new relationship after breaking up with Bailey.

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca has confirmed she's has a "new love" in her life following her shocking split from show husband Bailey.

Fans were left heartbroken when fan-favourite couple Rebecca and Bailey announced their split not long after the reunion episode aired. During the episode, the pair seemed very loved up, Rebecca even revealed that she was open to the idea of re-locating for Bailey.

After weeks of upset over the matter of long distance, she proudly declared: "I do love Hove, and I probably could see a life there. And I feel like I want to be wherever you are."

Now, Rebecca has now taken to social media reveal she has a "new love" following her failed marriage with Bailey on the show. Here's everything she had to say.

Rebecca and Bailey were a fan-favourite. Picture: E4

During an Instagram Q&A, Rebecca was asked about her current love life. One follower wrote: "Is there new love in your life?" She replied: "Yes, there is a new love in my life, and I'm a very happy girly."

Following that story, she confirmed that she met her 'new love' after her time on MAFS.

She also said that a 'hard launch' is coming, after one follower asked: "Will we be getting a hard launch of your new love soon?" Rebecca responded in a video with "Hehe x" written across the screen, saying, "Yes".

It looks like the MAFS star is very much in love, as she shared a picture of some flowers sent to her by her “love”. Speaking lovingly, Rebecca said: “Anytime my vase is empty, it’s quickly filled up again.”

Rebecca confirmed followers should expect a hard launch. Picture: Instagram

It seems Rebecca isn't the only MAFS star to have found love again, as Leah recently confirmed she is in a new relationship with Everton footballer Maz Pacheco.

In an interview clip with Nonchalant magazine, Leah revealed she's known her for "13 years" and "always kept in touch". Having gotten together after the show, Leah admitted her new girlfriend "supported" her throughout the "whole journey post the show being aired as well".

