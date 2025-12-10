MAFS UK's Rebecca confirms new relationship after split from Bailey

10 December 2025, 15:38

Bailey and Rebecca smiling together and Bec pictured posing.
MAFS UK's Rebecca has confirmed a "new love" on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAFS UK's Rebecca has taken to social media to confirm her new relationship after breaking up with Bailey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca has confirmed she's has a "new love" in her life following her shocking split from show husband Bailey.

Fans were left heartbroken when fan-favourite couple Rebecca and Bailey announced their split not long after the reunion episode aired. During the episode, the pair seemed very loved up, Rebecca even revealed that she was open to the idea of re-locating for Bailey.

After weeks of upset over the matter of long distance, she proudly declared: "I do love Hove, and I probably could see a life there. And I feel like I want to be wherever you are."

Now, Rebecca has now taken to social media reveal she has a "new love" following her failed marriage with Bailey on the show. Here's everything she had to say.

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at a commitment ceremony.
Rebecca and Bailey were a fan-favourite. Picture: E4

During an Instagram Q&A, Rebecca was asked about her current love life. One follower wrote: "Is there new love in your life?" She replied: "Yes, there is a new love in my life, and I'm a very happy girly."

Following that story, she confirmed that she met her 'new love' after her time on MAFS.

She also said that a 'hard launch' is coming, after one follower asked: "Will we be getting a hard launch of your new love soon?" Rebecca responded in a video with "Hehe x" written across the screen, saying, "Yes".

It looks like the MAFS star is very much in love, as she shared a picture of some flowers sent to her by her “love”. Speaking lovingly, Rebecca said: “Anytime my vase is empty, it’s quickly filled up again.”

A screenshot from Rebecca's Instagram story.
Rebecca confirmed followers should expect a hard launch. Picture: Instagram

It seems Rebecca isn't the only MAFS star to have found love again, as Leah recently confirmed she is in a new relationship with Everton footballer Maz Pacheco.

In an interview clip with Nonchalant magazine, Leah revealed she's known her for "13 years" and "always kept in touch". Having gotten together after the show, Leah admitted her new girlfriend "supported" her throughout the "whole journey post the show being aired as well".

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's April finally addresses whether she's dating Ashley

MAFS UK's April reveals truth of Ashley romance rumours

Keye and Davide pictured smiling on their wedding day and Davide on a podcast.

MAFS UK’s Davide breaks silence on reason for shocking split with Keye

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans

Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

Hot On Capital

Emily In Paris season 5 is coming to our screens this December

When does Emily In Paris season 5 come out?

I'm A Celebrity winner Angry Ginge reportedly lost money by going on the show

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge 'lost hundreds of thousands of pounds' going on the show

Ant and Dec in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars start? Air date confirmed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and Angry Ginge being crowned King of The Jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Aitch predicted Ginge's win before filming even started

Here's how to listen to WSQK radio 'The Squawk' on Global Player in the UK and the US

How to listen to Stranger Things' The Squawk radio station on Global Player

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

Heated Rivalry intimacy coordinator reveals what props they use to safeguard sex scenes

The Love Island All Stars is rumoured to have Andrada Pop, Liam Reardon and Jess Harding

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast is hotting up

Love Island

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more
I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date has been confirmed

When's the I'm A Celeb reunion? I'm A Celebrity Coming Out 2025 date confirmed

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final
Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Kip and Scott sex scenes from episode 3

Heated Rivalry cut "two days" of filmed Scott and Kip sex scenes from episode 3

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Angry Ginge pictured on ITV's This Morning and looking shocked on his first eating trial.

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge reveals shocking jungle weight loss

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win

I'm A Celeb star Angry Ginge's sister responds to intense trolling after brother's huge win
I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson, Angry Ginge and Shona McGarty promo images.

I'm A Celeb 2025 final voting figures revealed

Aitch's I'm A Celeb promo image and pictured smiling with Shona in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb’s Aitch breaks silence on Shona McGarty romance rumours

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Kylie Minogue SLEIGHS at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Kylie Minogue sleighs with debut live performance of 'XMAS' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Angry Ginge's promo image and pictured smiling at a Bushtucker Trial.

How much was Angry Ginge paid for I'm A Celeb?

More TV & Entertainment News

Angry Ginge was left speechless as he was crowned winner of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb's Angry Ginge in tears as he's crowned King of the jungle

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

Dove Cameron opens up about losing her dream role as Glinda in Wicked

Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

Reiss and Leisha pictured at final vows and Reiss and Leisha posing together.

MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

Keye and Davide pictured at the reunion and Keye posing.

MAFS UK’s Keye confirms split after Davide found his dating profile

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at final vows and a glamorous photo.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca confirms split with savage swipe at Bailey

Steven holding his phone and Nelly at a commitment ceremony printed screenshots of Steven's dating profile.

MAFS UK'S Steven makes shocking dating app confession during explosive final reunion

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?