MAFS UK's Rebecca and Nelly poke fun at Steven exposing their unaired 'argument'

Steven claimed Nelly felt 'rejected' as he wouldn't let her pluck his eyebrow. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca and Nelly poked fun at Steven exposing an unaired ‘row' he claims they had.

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca and Nelly poked fun at Steven on social media after he claimed the show edited the context out of an unaired 'row'.

At a recent commitment ceremony, viewers saw Steven tell the experts that the argument between Julia-Ruth and Nelly was 'petty'. However, after the episode aired, he took to Instagram to claim the scene had been taken out of context and they weren't discussing the Julia–Ruth situation at all.

According to Steven, the couple were talking about an argument which involved Rebecca. In an Instagram story, Steven said that he and Nelly had a row after he agreed to let Rebecca pluck his eyebrows. Apparently, this made Nelly feel "rejected", because he wouldn’t let her pluck his eyebrows whilst they were on their honeymoon.

Now, Rebecca and Nelly have taken to social media to address the eyebrow dispute.

Rebecca and Nelly poked fun at Steven on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram collab post, aesthetics owner Rebecca was shown using tweezers on Nelly's eyebrows. The caption read: "My eyebrows aren’t the only things getting plucked out of thin air 👀 #MAFSUK @e4mafsuk @e4grams #eyebrows"

Fellow MAFS cast were quick to chime in and comment. Keye wrote, "Obsessed 😂😍", while Leisha and Davide shared laughing emojis.

Many MAFS fans also saw the funny side of the images too, one commented: "She means business 😂😂." Another penned: "Nelly looks petrified 🤣."

Aesthetics owner Rebecca tweezed Nelly's eyebrows. Picture: Instagram

In Steven's story, he mentioned the eyebrow argument, writing: "The petty argument I was on about wasn’t the Julia-Ruth & Nelly fall out, it was down to a row over Becs wanting to pluck my eyebrows to which I said yes to."

"Nelly wasn’t happy because she has asked me back in the honeymoon (when I said no) and she felt rejected. That’s what felt petty to me, arguing over eyebrows! Honestly, if they want play this game… then I’ll start playing this game back..."

Steven exposed unaired argument between Nelly and Rebecca on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

