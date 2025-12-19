MAFS UK’s Rebecca hard launches new girlfriend after split from Bailey

Rebecca goes Instagram official with footballer girlfriend. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca has officially moved on as she hard launches her footballer girlfriend.

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca has gone Instagram official with her new girlfriend, Lily Woodham, following her shocking split from ex-husband Bailey.

Fans were left heartbroken when it emerged that fan-favourite couple Rebecca and Bailey had split shortly after the reunion episode aired. During the episode, the pair looked closer than ever, with Rebecca even revealing she was open to relocating to Bailey's hometown of Hove.

Rebecca later confirmed their split and delivered a savage swipe on Instagram, claiming that Bailey had "fumbled". However, all is not lost. Rebecca has since confirmed she's found love again, sharing a sweet series of pictures and videos of her new girlfriend.

Rebecca shared cute photos with her girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Rebecca gushed over her new romance with the Liverpool footballer in an Instagram video montage. At the beginning of the video, she wrote across the screen: “In your 30s a girl will come into your life when you least expect it.”

She then added: “You’ll question everything you’ve ever known about yourself… who you are, what you are, how this feels so right????

“It’s important you don’t try and fight it, let love in.”

In the final clip, Lily is seen holding up a hand-painted sign to Rebecca that reads: “Will you be my girlfriend?”, followed by Rebecca saying yes and embracing her.

Many MAFS stars showed their support for her new relationship in the comments. Nelly wrote "I AM SO GASSED YOUVE FINALLY REVEALED OUR GORGEOUS LIL ❤️", while Sarah added: "Love this!! 😍so so so happy for you xxxx."

Following her hard launch, Rebecca took to Instagram stories to thank her followers for all their kind messages, writing: "Thank you all for the love ❤️ I've seen every single message x."

And if that wasn't enough love for one day, Rebecca even posted a series of adorable pictures of the two of them on Instagram, which appeared to poke fun at her ex, Bailey.

At the start of MAFS, Rebecca was adamant that her non-negotiable was that she needed to be paired with an “alpha male”. So in her Instagram post with girlfriend Lily, she wrote: "Here’s my ‘new love’. My 5ft 4” alpha."

More fellow MAFS stars flooded the comments with support. Close friend Leah wrote, "Wild ❤️", while Abi penned, "Awwww so happy for you girl ❤️ you deserve all the happiness ❤️", and Leisha commented: "Yesss my girl your glowing ❤️❤️."

How their romance began is still under unknown to us, but we’re already excited to hear the full love story!

