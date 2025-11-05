MAFS UK's Rebecca’s ‘ex-boyfriend’ claims she left him to go on show

Rebecca allegedly ended things in January. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

With final vows fast approaching, Rebecca's “ex-boyfriend” has now publicly made several accusations against her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca has revealed why she met up with her ex once the show ended, following his recent claims that they were still dating when she went on the show.

Rebecca and Bailey's relationship has been mostly smooth sailing until homestay week when they came to terms with the realities of a long distance relationship. Rebecca told Bailey's sister that she didn't think she could "leave home permanently" with her friends, family and business all located in Liverpool.

While the couple navigate this major crossroads in their relationship, Rebecca's “ex-boyfriend”, Mark, has reached out to a blogger to share his side of the story. He's also made several accusations against her.

Here's a breakdown of everything Mark said and what Rebecca's has said in response to his accusations.

Rebecca allegedly ghosted Mark to go on MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Mark contacted blogger Nia Speaks to share his side of the story. He claimed that he was in a relationship with Rebecca for "almost a year".

However, things abruptly ended between the pair in January less than three weeks after he celebrated his 30th birthday. According to Mark, Rebecca ghosted him so she could go on MAFS and got her mum to lie to him about her whereabouts.

Rebecca's mum allegedly told him that she’d gone on holiday to grieve her grandmother who’d just passed away. But, in a shocking turn of events, he found out that she’d gone on the dating show. He assumed she must have applied during their year long relationship.

Mark then claimed their next contact was in April and came from a surprising individual - Leah, who wanted to “check in” and “make sure he’s okay”.

Once the experiment was over, Rebecca and Mark met up where she told him she “still had feelings” for him.

Rebecca and Bailey were matched by experts. Picture: Instagram

Rebecca's representative has swiftly responded to these allegations. They told The Tab: “They were never in an official relationship, and looking at the credit at the end of the blog post to promote a business, it’s pretty obvious somebody is trying to ride off the back of her success on MAFS UK. It’s disappointing for Rebecca that someone would do that, but sadly not surprising.

“Throughout this process, Rebecca has conducted herself with integrity and kindness, qualities that unfortunately have been taken advantage of in the past. It’s disappointing to see someone spreading misinformation for potential professional gain.”

The source continued: “The timing and tone of these statements speak for themselves. Rebecca is thriving both personally and professionally, and it’s regrettable that others feel the need to insert themselves into her story now that she’s in such a positive place.“

"It’s unfortunate when individuals seek to attach themselves to someone else’s success, but Rebecca’s focus remains firmly on her work and the positive direction her life is moving in.”

Speaking on Rebecca’s behalf, they added: “Rebecca wishes no ill will toward anyone involved but feels it’s important to clarify that the narrative being shared online is misleading. She continues to focus on her career, a positive personal life, and the exciting projects ahead.”

Rebecca has responded the claims. Picture: Instagram

Channel 4 have also responded. They said: "Bailey was aware that Rebecca went to meet Mark after the experiment. They said the groom gave her his blessing to meet him and tell him about everything that happened on MAFS UK, and they met in a coffee shop while Bailey was at her house."

They added: "Rebecca never ghosted Mark, and they hadn’t been in touch for weeks before she joined MAFS. There was never a crossover between Bailey and Mark."

Following Rebecca's response, Mark added that he just wanted "the truth out there", as he claimed she had been "imitating a different person throughout the show".

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.