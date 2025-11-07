MAFS UK's Rebecca reveals surprising unaired clip from her final date with Bailey

At least they could still laugh!

MAFS UK's Rebecca shares unaired clip from her final date with Bailey. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Rebecca has shared a clip from her and Bailey's final date that didn't make the final cut.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since the Married at First Sight UK cast are constantly calling out the "edit", viewers love to see a sneak peak at the behind-the-scenes of the show, especially when that includes unaired moments.

Now, after a heart-wrenching final date with Bailey, Rebecca has shared a never been seen before moment from filming the date that didn't make the cut.

Rebecca and Bailey have had a near perfect marriage since their honeymoon but the recent realisation that their hometowns are so far apart has brought fears into the future of their relationship.

While Rebecca said they feel like "home" to one another, Bailey has stated his home is his daughter Bluebelle who he's not prepared to move away from.

Bailey and Rebecca had an emotional final date. Picture: Channel 4

Because they hadn't made a decision on their living situation post-show, their final date was full of tears and emotional declarations. However, Rebecca has now shown that it wasn't all doom and gloom during the date.

Rebecca shared a video to her socials of her and Bailey in bed, after the producers count down from three, the couple share a kiss, turn out the lights and as they go under the covers Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' begins to play.

Then some staged bed shaking goes on before they, and the producers, burst out laughing. The lights are turned back on and they're a fit of giggles.

Rebecca captioned the post: "Final dates…. This clip didn’t quite make the cut - I wonder why?! 😆😆😆

"Listen with the volume on and watch right up to the end. This moment had us in stitches! So glad we caught this on camera."

This comes as Bailey shared an adorable post of his daughter Bluebell explaining why he was adamant that he wouldn't move to Liverpool with Rebecca and be away from her. He said: "When you have children you realise their happiness comes before your own ❤️"

The fate of Rebecca and Bailey's relationship isn't public knowledge yet as the show hasn't finished airing yet.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.