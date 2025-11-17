MAFS UK’s Rebecca confirms split with savage swipe at Bailey

Rebecca and Bailey have confirmed their split. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

The fan-favourite couple have confirmed their breakup, despite their loved-up display at the MAFS UK reunion.

In a truly heartbreaking turn of events, Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca and Bailey have both taken to Instagram to confirm their split, with Rebecca taking a swipe at him.

Although Rebecca struggled to find Bailey attractive on their wedding day, sparks were soon flying between the pair. Throughout the experiment, the couple became the "mum and dad" of the group, making it both to Final Vows and the reunion.

Despite many MAFS fans hoping they were still together, Rebecca was the first to take to Instagram to confirm the split and deliver a savage swipe at her now ex-husband Bailey.

The couple were loved-up at the reunion show. Picture: Instagram

Rebecca took to Instagram with a glamorous photo and captioned it: "To answer all the questions…. Yes, he fumbled." She paired the post with the song 'Goodbye' by Sabrina Carpenter.

Fellow MAFS cast were quick to comment their support. Leisha wrote, "He certainly did 🙌❤️" while Grace commented, "Couldn’t handle the HEAT 🔥".

Following Rebecca's Instagram post, she took to stories to clarify distance was not the reason why they broke up. She wrote: "The distance wasn't the reason we broke up. I've seen lots of stories claiming that's the reason, but it's not."

And then, in another story, Rebecca provided further explanation about their split. She wrote: "We filmed the reunion in June and split the month after, when we were away for the weekend at a festival with some of the other cast members.

"The breakup completely broke me. I won't drag Bailey's name through the mud, but no there isn't any chance of us getting back together. I had to get over heartbreak and now I'm in a much stronger position."

Rebecca revealed the "breakup completely broke me". Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Bailey shared a post of his own. He said that although they had a “great time together on the outside", unfortunately their relationship came to an end. He later clarified the various “online allegations” were false and he didn’t cheat on Rebecca during their relationship.

He ended the post with an emotional message: “I’m still heartbroken, but I wish Bec all the best and I always will ❤️”.

Fellow groom John commented, “Take some time to reflect mate, dust yourself off, here for you ❤️,” while Davide wrote, “You guys 🥹❤️ so proud of both of you ❤️.”

