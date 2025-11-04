MAFS fans spot major clue Rebecca and Bailey have split

4 November 2025, 09:07

Rebecca and Bailey pictured at a commitment ceremony and smiling in a selfie.
Social media clues suggest fan-favourite MAFS couple have split. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

The reality of a long distance relationship set in for Rebecca and Bailey during their homestay.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans have spotted clues that Rebecca and Bailey have split after they struggled to align their future plans during their homestay.

On their wedding day, Rebecca struggled to find Bailey attracted. She confessed to cameras: “He’s not my type”. However, her initial disappointment was short-lived - by the end of their honeymoon, sparks were flying between the pair, and it hasn't stopped since. The couple are now known as the "mum and dad" of the group.

Having passed the halfway mark of the experiment, it's no surprise the pair are making plans for life outside the experiment together. At the recent commitment ceremony, Bailey revealed he was picturing how introducing Rebecca to his daughter, Bluebelle, would go.

However, the couple's homestay has brought to light the reality of being in a long distance relationship.

Bailey and Rebecca pictured cuddling at the recent dinner party.
Bailey and Rebecca were loved-up at the recent dinner party. Picture: Instagram

In last night's homestay episode (3rd November), Rebecca spoke to Bailey's sister, she revealed she didn't think she could "leave home permanently", with her friends, family and business all located in Liverpool.

The aesthetic business owner went on to share that she works in her clinic every day so leaving would be difficult.

While Bailey's daughter, family and business are located in Hove - nearly a five hour drive away from Rebecca - speaking on the possibility of relocating, Bailey said: "My hands are completely tied."

As the show airs, MAFS fans have noticed that Rebecca continues to spend a lot of her time in Liverpool, with fellow bride Nelly recently visiting her clinic.

Rebecca recently posted on her business account to make her followers she's still around, but just been too busy to post. She wrote: "Hello everyone…. Don’t worry, I’m still here! Just busy behind the scenes creating beautiful lips like these 💋."

These recent social media moves haven't gone unnoticed by fans, one Reddit fan remarked: "Ooo another breakup coming!" Another penned: "Ah love you both 🙌 hope you're still together ❤️ but you're not following each other on here 😢."

It should also be noted that Rebecca and Bailey don't follow each other on Instagram - so, maybe we need to prepare the breakup ballads.

Rebecca and Bailey pictured smiling in a selfie from their honeymoon.
Rebecca and Bailey realised the reality of a long distance relationship during their homestay. Picture: Instagram

Rebecca recently spoke to Yahoo UK about how the rumours Bailey cheated on her had impacted her. She said: "It was tough seeing it [the cheating rumours], because it was that content creator that posted about that. It was like the first one that came out — that was real fake news. Whereas, we see things from trolls and people that have got really strong opinions, but they don't know. You just pass those ones by."

She explained: "But I think when a content creator, who claims to have a source really close to the show, comes up with something like this... It's tough because people take that as gospel.

"And people say, 'Well, this person said they've got a source close to the show, so they must know what's going on,' and all of it is lies."

"I was never ill, I never missed anything, and Bailey didn't leave me for any period of time, and he didn't go back to his ex. It was just false. It was just plucked out of thin air," she insisted.

Read more MAFS UK news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Married At First Sight News

Rebecca's MAFS promo image and pictured smiling with Bailey.

MAFS UK's Rebecca opens up about how Bailey cheating rumours really made her feel

MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

Abi and Grace pictured talking to Abi and Davide and Rebecca looking surprised.

Shocking MAFS UK partner swap exposed with matching tattoos

Nelly and Rebecca pictured looking shocked and Steven pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca and Nelly poke fun at Steven exposing their unaired 'argument'

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

MAFS UK's Steven was confronted over his active, verified Hinge profile

MAFS UK's Steven defends himself after his Hinge profile was exposed

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Benson Boone explains why he cancelled show minutes before going on stage

Benson Boone explains why he cancelled show minutes before going on stage

Aitch, Vogue Williams, and Angry Ginge all pictured.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up 'revealed' before stars head into jungle

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Love Island star Georgia Harrison, her partner Jack Stacey and their daughter Sahara

Love Island's Georgia Harrison welcomes first child with partner Jack Stacey

Love Island

JBB25: FAQs

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2025: Frequently Asked Questions

Events

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back this December

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back! Dates, venue and all the info

Events

Bailey and Rebecca pictured together looking shocked and April and Nelly together.

MAFS UK 2025 drama as couple who made it to Final Vows now "hate each other"

Louis Tomlinson performs One Direction songs on tour – here's how he chooses which ones to sing

Louis Tomlinson explains why he won't sing certain One Direction songs on tour

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

JoJo Siwa pictured at a red carpet and crying in car.

JoJo Siwa breaks down in tears after brutal article written about her

Lily Allen is taking her album West End Girl on tour

Lily Allen West End Girl tour tickets, presale, venue, dates and more

Nelly and Steven pictured at a commitment ceremony and April smiling.

MAFS UK's Steven and April address affair rumours after Partner Swap

Bre Tiesi now [left] and before plastic surgery [right]

Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi before and after cosmetic surgery

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset Cast Before And After: Here's What Everyone Looked Like Before Joining The Show

Selling Sunset

Cat Burns posing and pictured hugging her girlfriend Sarah New.

Who is Cat Burns' girlfriend?

Steven's MAFS promo image and April pictured laughing.

MAFS UK's Steven teases wife swap after Partner Swap with April

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

MAFS UK's Ashley and Dean seemed to have hit breaking point

MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace's shocking "compliment" row leaves viewers divided

More TV & Entertainment News

Jon M. Chu confirms Dorothy's face will not be shown in Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good director explains why Dorothy's face will never be shown

Everything we know about MAFS UK's Steven's exposed 'secret' so far

Everything we know about MAFS UK's Steven's 'secret' so far

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

Steven's MAFS promo image and Nelly and Steven pictured at a commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK’s Steven exposes unaired argument between Nelly and Rebecca

Leah MAFS promo image and pictured on a podcast.

MAFS UK's Leah reveals exact moment she wanted to quit the show

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

More from Married At First Sight

See more More from Married At First Sight

MAFS UK's Paul C Brunson 'features' in latest Julia-Ruth music video

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth slams the experts in wild music video

Abi and John's both pictured separately in their MAFS UK promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms in their wedding dresses and suits

When does MAFS UK 2025 finish? Final Vows and end date details revealed

Julia-Ruth doing a dinner party speech and pictured with Divarni at their final commitment ceremony.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth teases return to the show to continue 'villain' journey

Reiss's MAFS promo image and his alleged ex Kyiis pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Reiss accused of lying by second ex about the show