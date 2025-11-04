MAFS fans spot major clue Rebecca and Bailey have split

Social media clues suggest fan-favourite MAFS couple have split. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

The reality of a long distance relationship set in for Rebecca and Bailey during their homestay.

Married At First Sight UK fans have spotted clues that Rebecca and Bailey have split after they struggled to align their future plans during their homestay.

On their wedding day, Rebecca struggled to find Bailey attracted. She confessed to cameras: “He’s not my type”. However, her initial disappointment was short-lived - by the end of their honeymoon, sparks were flying between the pair, and it hasn't stopped since. The couple are now known as the "mum and dad" of the group.

Having passed the halfway mark of the experiment, it's no surprise the pair are making plans for life outside the experiment together. At the recent commitment ceremony, Bailey revealed he was picturing how introducing Rebecca to his daughter, Bluebelle, would go.

However, the couple's homestay has brought to light the reality of being in a long distance relationship.

Bailey and Rebecca were loved-up at the recent dinner party. Picture: Instagram

In last night's homestay episode (3rd November), Rebecca spoke to Bailey's sister, she revealed she didn't think she could "leave home permanently", with her friends, family and business all located in Liverpool.

The aesthetic business owner went on to share that she works in her clinic every day so leaving would be difficult.

While Bailey's daughter, family and business are located in Hove - nearly a five hour drive away from Rebecca - speaking on the possibility of relocating, Bailey said: "My hands are completely tied."

As the show airs, MAFS fans have noticed that Rebecca continues to spend a lot of her time in Liverpool, with fellow bride Nelly recently visiting her clinic.

Rebecca recently posted on her business account to make her followers she's still around, but just been too busy to post. She wrote: "Hello everyone…. Don’t worry, I’m still here! Just busy behind the scenes creating beautiful lips like these 💋."

These recent social media moves haven't gone unnoticed by fans, one Reddit fan remarked: "Ooo another breakup coming!" Another penned: "Ah love you both 🙌 hope you're still together ❤️ but you're not following each other on here 😢."

It should also be noted that Rebecca and Bailey don't follow each other on Instagram - so, maybe we need to prepare the breakup ballads.

Rebecca and Bailey realised the reality of a long distance relationship during their homestay. Picture: Instagram

Rebecca recently spoke to Yahoo UK about how the rumours Bailey cheated on her had impacted her. She said: "It was tough seeing it [the cheating rumours], because it was that content creator that posted about that. It was like the first one that came out — that was real fake news. Whereas, we see things from trolls and people that have got really strong opinions, but they don't know. You just pass those ones by."

She explained: "But I think when a content creator, who claims to have a source really close to the show, comes up with something like this... It's tough because people take that as gospel.

"And people say, 'Well, this person said they've got a source close to the show, so they must know what's going on,' and all of it is lies."

"I was never ill, I never missed anything, and Bailey didn't leave me for any period of time, and he didn't go back to his ex. It was just false. It was just plucked out of thin air," she insisted.

